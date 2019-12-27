Kenyani Lee scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Forest Park Bruins to a 54-49 victory over Herndon’s boys basketball team during the first round of the Joe Cascio Holiday tournament at Falls Church High.
Tyler Smith added 12 points as the Bruins improved their record to 4-4 and advanced to play Chantilly in the second round Friday. Against Herndon, Forest Park had a 14-8 lead in the first quarter, a 27-26 advantage at halftime and a 38-35 lead entering the fourth period.
Kyle Bond finished with nine points while Zedrick Yeboah had six and Evan Reed had five.
Potomac boys basketball 63, Oakdale 58
The Potomac Panthers built a first-half lead as large as 21 points and held off a late surge by Oakdale’s boys basketball team to beat the Bears 63-58 Thursday during the Governors Challenge at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Potomac began the game on a 9-0 run and took a 32-11 lead midway through the second quarter, but Oakdale (Ijamsville, Maryland) narrowed its deficit to 55-53 late in the fourth. The Bears still never led in the game, though, as the Panthers made 7 of 9 free throws down the final stretch to boost their record to 7-2.
Potomac had four double-digit scorers in Tyrell Harris (19 points), Kyle Honore (14), Rakim Lamarre (11) and Manny White (10). The Panthers made only 2 of 17 3-pointers (11.8 percent), but they still shot 48.8 percent overall as a team (21-for-43) with Lamarre going 4-for-6.
Lamarre also had 10 rebounds and Harris had five, while Honore and Kejahn Rainey had two steals each. Rainey and Caleb Satchell added two assists apiece.
