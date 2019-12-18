Amiyanna Williams scored 21 point Tuesday to lead the Osbourn Eagles to a 62-32 victory on the road over Manassas Park’s girls basketball team.
She also led the Eagles with seven rebounds and six steals as they boosted their record to 5-1 despite early foul trouble and turnovers. Osbourn’s second-half surge dropped the Cougars’ record to 0-6.
Love Delaney finished with six of the Eagles’ 21 steals and added 12 points, while Stephanie Taylor and Kayi West each had seven points. West also had seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.