Jo Raflo scored 29 points Monday to help the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets begin the girls basketball season with a 69-45 victory at home over Colgan.
Alana Powell added 16 points and Hailey Kellog had nine.
Osbourn Park boys basketball 72, Colgan 49
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets won their season-opening boys basketball game for the first time in at least four years by beating Colgan 72-49 Monday on the road.
Rahi Woni led them with 19 points while Ethan Wilson scored 15 despite the Sharks’ diamond-and-one defense focused on him. Cameron Cole added 11 points, including two long 3-pointers early in the first quarter. Logan Dwyer and Dominic Shoemaker added eight points apiece, helping Osbourn Park build a 17-14 lead in the first quarter, a 31-24 advantage at halftime and a 51-36 lead entering the fourth period.
Woni also had 11 rebounds, while Wilson and Shoemaker each made two of the Yellow Jackets’ seven 3-pointers.
For Colgan, Trenton Penn scored 13 points. He made 6 of 7 free throws to help the Sharks finish 17 of 22. Tazir Smith added 13 points and Adric Howe had nine.
Patriot boys basketball 76, Woodbridge 43
The Patriot Pioneers held Woodbridge to 13 points in the first half en route to a 76-43 victory during their season-opening boys basketball game Monday on the road.
They built an 18-4 lead in the first quarter, expanded that to 37-13 at halftime and entered the fourth period ahead 54-32.
Zack Blue led Patriot with 17 points while Tyler Stringer had 12 on 5-for-9 shooting and Chad Watson had 10. Adding seven points each were Allen Davis and Trey Nelson.
Blue also had five of the Pioneers’ 15 steals, and he finished with four assists, as did Nelson. Ellis Nayeri added three steals while Stringer had three blocks and nine rebounds. Darrel Johnson and Daniel Perry contributed six rebounds apiece.
Brentsville girls basketball 52, Hylton 9
The Brentsville Tigers limited Hylton to only two points in the entire second half Monday to beat the Bulldogs 52-9 during their season-opening girls basketball game at home in Nokesville.
Offensively, Cara Vollmer led the Tigers with 15 points while Gabrielle Garrison and Alden Yergey scored 14 each. Vollmer and Garrison each made two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.