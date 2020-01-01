The Gar-Field Indians broke a seven-game losing steak Monday by beating King George 67-37 during the James Monroe Holiday Tournament in Fredericksburg.
Cory Wilson scored 20 points on 8-for-15 field goal shooting, including 2-for-4 on 3-pointers as Gar-Field improved its record to 2-8. Adding eight points each were Jerome Warrick, Allen Akadje and Marcus Young, while A.J. Kargbo had seven and Alex Garcia had six.
The Indians limited King George to 0-for-11 3-point shooting while building a 24-9 lead in the first quarter, a 47-14 advantage at halftime and a 59-24 lead entering the fourth period.
Wilson also led Gar-Field with 15 rebounds and six assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.