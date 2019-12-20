The Brentsville Tigers continued their undefeated start to the girls basketball season Thursday with a 40-35 victory over Fauquier at home in Warrenton.
Cai Smith led them with 10 points to boot their record to 6-0 while dropping the Falcons to 3-3. Gabby Garrison and Alden Yergey added nine points each while Sara Pell had six points and Cara Vollmer had five as the Tigers built a 20-14 lead by halftime.
For Fauquier Tia Minor had 10 points, Skylar Furr had nine, Makayla Foddrell had six and Skye Corum had five. Minor and Furr made two 3-pointers apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.