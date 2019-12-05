Trevor Bounds made five 3-pointers Wednesday to help the Battlefield Bobcats beat Forest Park’s boys basketball team 62-56 on the road in Woodbridge.
He finished with 24 points to boost Battlefield’s record to 2-0 while dropping the Bruins to 0-1. The Bobcats led only 21-17 at halftime after finishing the first quarter tied at 12-12, but they used a 20-15 run in the third period to enter the fourth with a 41-32 advantage.
Battlefield’s Carter Svenson finished with nine points while Brett Laster had eight, Tristen Olds had seven and David Delacruz had six.
For Forest Park, Kenyani Lee had 18 points with 13 from Kyle Bond, 12 from Kenneth Clark and six from Tyler Smith. Lee, Clark and Smith made two 3-pointers apiece while Bond had 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Potomac boys basketball 74, Woodson 59
The Potomac Panthers held Woodson to only seven points in the third quarter Wednesday to beat the Cavaliers 74-59 after entering the second half in a 35-35 tie at home in Dumfries.
Tyrell Harris scored 26 points and helped the Panthers compose a 19-7 run in the third period to enter the fourth with a 54-42 lead en route to improving their record to 1-1. He made 10 of 18 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws, while Kyle Honore scored 17 points by making 7 of 10 field goals, including 3 of 6 3-point shooting. Manny White added 10 points and Caleb Satchell had six.
Lorin Hall led the Panthers with four steals, while White, Honore and Harris had two each. Honore also had four assists while Harris had six rebounds and Larry Wright had four.
Colgan girls basketball 66, Stonewall Jackson 59
Stonewall Jackson’s Hannah Williams scored 30 points Wednesday, but Colgan countered with a pair of 20-plus scorers in Alyssa Andrews and Kennedy Fuller, who gave the Sharks a 66-59 girls basketball victory at home.
Andrews made 14 of 14 free throws to finish with 28 points while Fuller made 10 of 14 en route to 20 points, which boosted the Sharks’ record to 1-1 and dropped the Raiders to 1-1. Colgan went 26-for-31 from the free-throw line as a team and won despite trailing 32-29 at halftime.
Grace Damato added 10 points and Josie Rodas had six thanks to the Sharks’ only two 3-pointers.
For Stonewall, Zoe Kanti had 13 points and Amanie Bonchu-Stokes had six, while Williams scored her 30 with three 3-pointers and 5-for-7 free-throw shooting.
Patriot girls basketball 55, Freedom 23
Caitlin Blackman amassed seven of the Patriot Pioneers’ 17 steals Wednesday to help them beat Freedom’s girls basketball team 55-23 on the road in Woodbridge during their season-opening game.
She also finished with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Elena Bertrand had 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Bertrand made 7 of 14 field goals while Blackman made 5 of 9.
So Patriot took a 17-7 lead in the first quarter, expanded that to 35-14 at halftime and entered the fourth period with a 51-19 advantage.
Lauryn Moore finished with seven points and nine rebounds while Briana Griffin had seven rebounds. Kayla Amoah added three steals while Addisyn Banks had two blocks.
McLean girls basketball 63, Osbourn Park 57
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss of the girls basketball season, falling to McLean 63-57 on the road in Falls Church.
Jo Raflo and Katie Lemanski led OP (1-1) with 14 points apiece while Maddie Scarborough had 10 and Alex Harju had eight.
