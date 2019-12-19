Forest Park held the Gar-Field Indians to a season-low point total Wednesday en route to a 48-31 victory on the road to begin Cardinal District play this boys basketball season.
The Bruins limited Gar-Field to six points in the first quarter for a 10-point lead, but the Indians closed their deficit to 21-17 by halftime. Forest Park then used a 15-7 run to enter the fourth period with a 36-24 lead en route boosting its record to 3-3 while dropping the Indians to 1-5.
Tyler Smith led the Bruins with 13 points, Kevin Johnson had 12, Kenyani Lee had 11 and Evan Reed had nine. Lee and Reed each made two 3-pointers while Johnson made 7 of 8 free throws to help Forest Park finish 14-for-18 as a team (77.8 percent).
Johnson added six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Smith had two steals.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson had 10 points and Alex Garcia had eight with five each from Jerome Warrick and Marcus Young. Wilson also had 10 rebounds.
Potomac boys basketball 75, Woodbridge 34
The Potomac Panthers began Cardinal District play Wednesday with a 75-34 victory over Woodbridge’s boys basketball team on the road.
Potomac held the Vikings to a season-low point total after starting the game on an 18-4 run. So the Panthers held a 36-13 advantage at halftime and built a lead as large as 71-27 midway through the fourth quarter en route to boosting their record to 5-1 with a five-game winning streak while dropping Woodbridge to 1-3.
Tyrell Harris and Kyle Honore each made 5 of 10 field goals to finish with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Kejahn Rainey had 13 points (4-for-8 field goals) Rakim Lamarre had 10 (3-for-5) and Lorin Hall had nine (3-for-5). So Potomac made 25 of 51 field goals as a team (49 percent).
Honore and Rainey also had four assists each while Lamarre and Harris had eight rebounds apiece. Larry Wright added seven rebounds while Rainey had three steals with two each from Hall and Caleb Satchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.