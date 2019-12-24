Freshman Amiyana Williams did not miss a shot Monday en route to posting a double-double to give the Osbourn Eagles a 57-30 victory over Kettle Run’s girls basketball team on the road in Nokesville.
She finished with 10 points on 4-for-4 field-goal shooting and 2-for-2 free-throw shooting, adding 10 rebounds as Osbourn improved its record to 5-2 while dropping the Cougars to 1-6.
Sophomore Fantasia Payne had 12 points, freshman Maia Williams had 10 and Love Delaney had nine. Payne also had three steals with two each from Amiyana Williams and Maia Williams, while Delaney had six rebounds.
