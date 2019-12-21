The Colgan Sharks limited Hylton’s girls basketball team to only five points in the second half Friday en route to a 51-13 victory at home in Manassas.
They gave up only two points in each of the first and fourth quarters with only six allowed in the second and three in the third. So Colgan improved its record to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Cardinal District while dropping the Bulldogs to 1-5 and 1-1.
Alyssa Andrews matched her season-scoring average with 19 points while Kennedy Fuller had 11, Grace Damato had seven and Naja Perryman had six. Andrews also had 12 rebounds, giving her a double-double in each of the Sharks’ five games this season. She averages 15.8 rebounds per game.
For Hylton, Trinity Mizelle had six points.
Battlefield boys basketball 62, Osbourn Park 50
Jordan Radford and Trevor Bounds combined for 16 points in the second quarter Friday to helped the Battlefield Bobcats pull away for a 62-50 victory over Osbourn Park’s boys basketball team at home in Haymarket.
The Bobcats’ 19-6 run in the second period turned a 15-10 first-quarter lead into a 34-16 halftime advantage. Then they entered the fourth quarter with a 43-33 lead en route to boosting their record to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the Cedar Run District while dropping the Yellow Jackets to 5-2 and 0-1.
Radford finished with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and Bounds had 17 points with two 3-pointers, while Kwasi Bonsu had eight points and Tristen Olds had six, including 4-for-4 free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter.
For Osbourn Park, Ethan Wilson had 20 points with two 3-pointers and 6-for-7 free-throw shooting in the second half. Logan Dwyer added 10 points, while Cameron Cole had seven and Dominick Shoemaker had six.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 45, Battlefield 35
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets began Cedar Run District play Friday with a 45-35 victory over Battlefield’s girls basketball team at home in Haymarket.
Jo Raflo led them with 17 points as they improved their record to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the district while dropping the Bobcats to 4-4 and 0-1. So she averages more than 15 points per game this season to lead Osbourn Park.
Alana Powell added nine points and Alex Harju had seven.
Freedom boys basketball 58, Gar-Field 4
Ryan Tallent made 3 of 6 3-pointers Friday to score 19 points and give the Freedom Eagles a 58-48 victory over Gar-Field's boys basketball team at home.
He also made 6 of 6 free throws as Freedom boosted its record to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Cardinal District while the Indians fell to 1-5 and 0-2. He helped the Eagles build a 22-10 lead in the first quarter, a 36-27 advantage at halftime and a 41-37 lead entering the fourth period.
Adding 12 points each were Justice Dixon and Devonte Boyd, going 4-for-4 and 5-for-6 from the field, respectively. Dixon also had 12 rebounds and Boyd had five, while adding three steals each were Tallent and Dixon, who also had three assists.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson had 12 points with nine each from A.J. Kargbo and Edward Wilkerson. Marcus Young added seven points and Jerome Warrick had five. Kargbo also had nine rebounds while Syrell Grier had three assists.
