A well-rounded game by Justice Dixon helped the Freedom Eagles earn their first victory of the boys basketball season Saturday by beating North Thumberland 51-47 at home in Woodbridge.
Dixon amassed 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists to boost the Eagles’ record to 1-1. Eric Downing added 14 points while Markel Williams had eight with five each from Devontae Boyd and Kameron Bannister.
So Freedom interestingly led by one point at the end of the first quarter, 14-13, led by two points at the end of the second period, 22-20, led by three points at the end of the third quarter, 38-35, and finished the fourth period with a four-point win.
Finishing with two steals each were Downing, Williams and Ryan Tallent, while Kameron Bannister had three rebounds. Adding two assists each were Boyd and Tallent.
Forest Park boys basketball 79, Veritas Collegiate 71
Kenneth Clark scored a game-high and career-high 32 points Friday to help the Forest Park Bruins defeat Veritas Collegiate’s boys basketball team during the DMV Elite Showcase at Osbourn Park High in Manassas.
He made 14 of 16 free throws and added 10 rebounds to give Forest Park a 1-1 record with three other Bruins also scoring in double-figures. Kevin Johnson scored 11 points with 7-for-8 free-throw shooting to help Forest Park go 25-for-35 (80 percent) as a team. Tyler Smith and Kyle Bond added 10 points apiece while Leon Farley had six.
So the Bruins built an 18-13 lead in the first quarter before entering halftime at 35-35. Then they ended the third quarter with a slim 54-53 lead before finishing on a 25-18 run in the fourth.
Bond also finished with eight rebounds while Clark had two steals and two blocks.
For Veritas, Bryce Hawkins had 19 points and D.J. Dormu had 17 while Levi Morales had 11.
Patriot boys basketball 59, Hayfield 54
The Patriot Pioneers held Hayfield to only seven points in the fourth quarter Friday to rally from a one-point deficit and beat the Hawks 59-54 during the Readers Are Leaders Tip Off boys basketball tournament at South Lakes High in Reston.
So the Pioneers improved their record to 2-1 after building a 17-4 lead in the first quarter and a 28-19 advantage at halftime before falling behind 47-46 entering the fourth period.
Jackson Ford led Patriot with 13 points and Zack Blue had 11 while Trey Nelson had nine, Chad Watson had eight and Tyler Stringer had six. Blue made 3 of 6 3-pointers while Watson made 2 of 3 and Nelson made 2 of 4 to help the Pioneers finish 9 of 21 (43 percent) as a team.
Nelson also had four assists with three each from Blue and Nasir Coleman while Stringer had two blocks. Blue added three steals and four rebounds while Nelson had six with five apiece by Coleman and Ford.
Kettle Run boys basketball 66, Brentsville 58
The Kettle Run Cougars gave their 23-year-old head coach the first win of his career Friday by beating Brentsville’s boys basketball team 66-58 at home.
Coach Christian Yancey’s record improved to 1-1 thanks to four double-figure scorers, including 15 points from senior Garrett Trimble. Freshman Jordan Tapscott added 13 points by making all three of the Cougars’ 3-pointers after coming off the bench. Seniors Jonathan Keen and Drew Tapscott also had 10 points apiece.
For Brentsville, Ryan Stevens had 18 points, Bronco Deeds had 12, Kylan Cheney had nine and Xavier Alexander had eight, with the later two players coming off the bench. Stevens also had 12 rebounds while Alexander and Deeds had four each.
Cheney added five steals and matched Deeds with three assists, while contributing two steals each were Stevens and Deeds.
