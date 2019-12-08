Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.