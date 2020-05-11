Featuring a Division 1 recruit and two other seniors going to nearby Shenandoah University, the Battlefield boys soccer team was set to bring its usual firepower to the pitch this spring.
Second-year coach Cedric Bullock was as excited as his players, if not more so.
He had plenty of team bonding events planned, including a trip to a bowling alley, as he continued making his imprint on the Bobcats’ traditionally successful program.
“When they said everything was shut down (due to COVID-19), my heart felt for the kids. The senior parents are also shut out. They trusted me with their sons and believed in what I was doing,” said Bullock.
“We planned more team gatherings than last year. The season is not just the games, it’s treating the team like a family,” said Bullock, who was named Cedar Run Coach of the Year in his rookie season.
A former Clemson and James Madison University midfielder, Bullock takes pride in his ability to share his experiences as a D-1 recruit and player. Bullock, 28, who lives in Haymarket, works for a federal consulting firm and is pursuing his MBA at American University.
He’s able to leave his job at 2 p.m. to make it to practice, although he’s now working at home. “I love what I do. I’m close enough in age where these kids are my youngest brother’s age. I want to help them mature and grow up,” he said.
Battlefield’s key seniors include Johann Bachman (going to Radford), Zac Salazar and Nick Como (both Shenandoah).
Bullock joined Como on his recruiting trip to Shenandoah and felt Salazar also made a wise choice in choosing to play in nearby Winchester for Hornets’ coach Zack MacDougall.
A first team all-Cedar Run forward last year, Salazar also considered D-1 Georgia Southern and others before committing to Shenandoah in September 2019. “Zac could play D-1 if he wanted to,” said Bullock, “but he thought Shenandoah was a better fit. He’s creative on the ball and can break down defenders,” Bullock said.
The fleet Como is dangerous as “a flying outside back. He’s quick and fast, one of the fastest players I’ve seen. He knows what to do on the ball and he’s got an unreal free kick. His free kick is special,” Bullock said.
Due to club duty, Bachman did not play for Battlefield last year, but he was set to be the team’s playmaking midfielder this year. Seeing him for the first time, Bullock was impressed with Bachman’s determination and talent. “He’s an unbelievable kid. He’s a ‘Watch-me-work’ kind of kid,” he said.
While the VHSL has left the door open for some random games in July if the COVID-19 threat subsides, Bullock prefers to stay safe and not play.
“I don’t think it will be smart to do that. The death toll is still rising. If a second wave hits, why take a chance by hosting a couple of games? I think the sports world can wait,” said Bullock.
But he still feels sad for everyone involved.
“This group was going to be special. It’s kind of sad for all of our managers as well,” said Bullock, praising managers Olivia Dennison, Kate Bianchi, Elizabeth Manning and Michaela Dolph.
