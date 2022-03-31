Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.