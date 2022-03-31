They’re been flinging riseballs and stealing bases on high school softball fields around Prince William County for about three weeks now.
Battlefield, Patriot, and first-year program Gainesville are off to strong starts, while Osbourn, Brentsville, and Potomac are bringing along younger talent.
Manassas Park isn’t playing softball this year, while Unity Reed and Freedom have JV squads only.
A look at who’s doing what on the softball diamond so far:
BATTLEFIELD
-Coach: Mike Corbin (1st year)
-District: Cedar Run
-Twitter: @BHS_SB
-Web: BobcatsPride.org
-In the circle: Aiko Conaway, Bailey Lavin, Lilly Compton, Colleen Kelly
-At the plate: Trinity Gaither, Kaleigh Hargis, Rowan Coale, Allie Daniels, Sage Viar, Siann Meadows, Lilly Compton, Maddie Johnson, Casey Sneath
-Coach’s take: Relentless. That’s how coach Mike Corbin describes this year’s Battlefield team.
Battlefield is 6-0 after an 11-9 extra-inning win Tuesday over Osbourn Park.
“They love to compete,” the coach said of his Bobcats. “They are a very close group on and off the field.”
Sophomore Aiko Conaway and Bailey Lavin handle most of the pitching duties, while the lineup is loaded with hitters batting over .500, including seniors Sage Viar, Siann Meadows, and Wofford College commit Lilly Compton.
BRENTSVILLE
-Coach: Mike Post (3rd year)
-District: Northwestern/Class 3
-Twitter: @BDHSsoftball
-In the circle: Tea Cornett
-At the plate: Ellie Post, Sierra Tannheiser, Natalie Quinlan, Raegan Cullen, Taylor Saunders
-Coach’s take: Normally the Region 3B runner-up goes to the state tournament, but not last year due to pandemic rules, which deprived the Tigers (3-2 as of Tuesday) of a state playoff game.
Luckily, several key components are back from last year’s 11-4 team.
Star pitcher Tea Cornett returns after earning first-team all-region honors as a freshman. Junior Raegan Cullen and sophomore Taylor Saunders make a strong double-play combo.
Senior catcher Ellie Post is back after an All-Region Player of the Year campaign last spring. Senior outfielder Sierra Tannheiser and junior third baseman Natalie Quinlan made first- and second-team all-region a year ago.
“Looking for big things from the players mentioned,” said coach Mike Post, who has six freshmen on his roster of 15. “The future is very bright.”
COLGAN
-Coach: Andy O’Brien (1st year)
-District: Cardinal
-Twitter: @Colgan_Softball
-Web: ColganSharkAthletics.org
-In the circle: Ava Johns, Keonna Nichols
-At the plate: Cate Russian, Izzy Adame, Mari Roman, Molly George, Keyonce Ewell, Keonna Nichols, Kayli Lamboy
-Coach’s take: Coach Andy O’Brien isn’t the only one who’s new to his position. Five starters graduated from last year’s squad.
“We’re still working on the best fit for all the players,” the coach said.
Colgan (3-2 as of Tuesday) has some key seniors, including pitcher Ava Johns and second baseman Mari Roman, who’s hitting over .400.
Sophomore Keonna Nichols is splitting pitching duties with Johns.
Junior Molly George and sophomore Izzy Adame are hitting .400 too, while junior third baseman Cate Russian is swinging at a .500 clip.
Sophomore infielders Nichols and Keyonce Ewell are batting nearly .400, while freshman Kayli Lamboy already has a three-homer game on her résumé.
FOREST PARK
-Coach: Nikki Peros (6th year)
-District: Cardinal
-Twitter: @ForestParkBruin
-In the circle: Jenna Langley
-At the plate: Jenna Langley, Madisyn Olson, Janel Day
-Coach’s take: Nikki Peros has never coached such a versatile group of players, she said.
“We were a very young team last year and this year our girls are gaining confidence each day,” Peros said. “They all play so many different positions, so although we have a small team, we have depth at each spot.”
Four-year varsity starter Jenna Langley is back for her senior season as the Bruins’ top pitcher and hitter. Through the first three games she racked up 17 strikeouts and clobbered two home runs.
Senior leadoff hitter Madisyn Olson is batting .400 while taking walks and laying down bunts. Janel Day is a contact hitter with power.
GAINESVILLE
-Coach: Scott Thomas (1st)
-District: Cedar Run
-Twitter: @GHS_Cardinals
-Web: GainesvilleCardinals.com
-In the circle: Raechal Ruwe, Alyssa Brady
-At the plate: Lauren Jones, Lerric Johnson, Cheyenne Davidson
-Coach’s take: When Gainesville defeated Potomac to open their inaugural season, it “was the first varsity win not only for the school but every girl on the team,” coach Scott Thomas said.
Inexperience is expected in a first-year program, but the Cardinals are not bereft of talent.
“We have set our first-year goal to be making the regional playoffs,” Thomas said.
For pitching, Gainesville relies on freshman Raechal Ruwe and junior Alyssa Brady. Ruwe struck out 21 through her first 14 innings, collecting a pair of wins with a 1.00 ERA.
Junior catcher Lauren Jones smacked a pair of homers in the win over Potomac. She and sophomore shortstop Lerric Johnson are hitting over .500.
Junior center fielder Cheyenne Davidson is hitting over .500 and is a stolen-base threat.
GAR-FIELD
-Coach: Amanda Cahow (3rd year)
-District: Cardinal
-Twitter: @GFHSsoftball
-Web: GarFieldAthletics.org
-In the circle: Amaya McPherson
-At the plate: Chaya Tyler, Madison George, Amaya McPherson, McKenzie Dewhurst
-Coach’s take: With only two seniors, the Red Wolves are “young and building up,” coach Amanda Cahow said.
“We have a lot of potential and girls who can play multiple positions, which is exciting,” she added.
Gar-Field (2-2 as of Tuesday) is led by sophomore Amaya McPherson, a strikeout pitcher with movement on her tosses.
Senior Chaya Tyler leads the offense with a lofty 1.339 on-base/plus slugging (OPS) average. McPherson, junior Madison George, and junior McKenzie Dewhurst each carry an OPS over 1.000, while Tyler and Dewhurst are threats to steal a base.
HYLTON
-Coach: Pam Kantor (4th year)
-District: Cardinal
-Twitter: @CDHyltonSoftba1
-In the circle: Juli Ritchie
-At the plate: Trinity Mizelle, Amiya Johnson
-Coach’s take: It’s a rebuilding year for veteran coach Pam Kantor, now in her 24th season after 20 years leading the North Stafford program.
“Due to injuries and graduation, we only have four of our returning starters,” she said.
Joey Rhodes and Trinity Mizelle are the only two seniors on the roster. Mizelle is hitting at a .571 clip in the early going. Junior Amiya Johnson is hitting .500.
Sophomore pitcher Juli Ritchie is “getting stronger and stronger every day after recuperating from an off-season surgery,” Kantor said.
OSBOURN
-Coach: Kevin Shafer (5th year)
-District: Cedar Run
-Twitter: @Osbourn_Athlete
-Web: OsbournAthletics.org
-In the circle: Jenna Dimiceli, Rhyannon Stanley
-At the plate: Lauren Fawley, Tristyn Kershner, Carleigh Ruffner, Jenna Dimiceli, Makenzie Skerman, Erika Stewart
-Coach’s take: It’s a small, tight-knit group that coach Kevin Shafer has in his 12th year overall in the Osbourn program. “With no rising seniors for next season, we’ll rely heavily on our underclassmen and rising freshmen coming out of Metz [Middle School],” he said.
The Eagles won three of their first five games behind senior pitcher Jenna Dimiceli, sophomore pitcher Rhyannon Stanley, and a strong batting lineup.
Leading off the order are freshmen Lauren Fawley and Tristyn Kershner. They’re backed by captains Dimiceli and Carleigh Ruffner and fellow seniors Makenzie Skerman and Erika Stewart, all four-year varsity starters.
“They’ve been instrumental in leading a very young team,” Shafer said. “All of them are putting the bat on the ball and making things happen on the basepaths.”
OSBOURN PARK
-Coach: Patrick Derosa (5th year)
-District: Cedar Run
-Twitter: @OsbournParkSB
-Web: OPJackets.org
-In the circle: Alena Hillyard, Darrah Nickens
-At the plate: Darrah Nickens, Cassie Mills, Amari Frederick, Reagan Wolford
-Coach’s take: Things look promising for OP. They won their first three games and took undefeated Battlefield to extra innings on Tuesday.
Coach Patrick Derosa, in his eighth year overall in the OP program, says it’s the final run for five seniors who led the Yellow Jackets to the region semis two years ago and the state semis last year.
PItchers Alena Hillyard and Darrah Nickens, along with Shelby Presgrave, Cassie Mills, and Reagan Wolford, constitute the Jackets’ senior corps.
Hillyard and Nickens didn’t allow a run through their first three outings combined. At the dish, lefty-swinging Nickens is hitting over .600 and producing runs, while seniors Mills and Wolford and sophomore Amari Frederick are run producers.
PATRIOT
-Coach: Frances Wolf (3rd)
-District: Cedar Run
-Twitter: @PatriotSoftbal1
-Web: PatriotPioneers.org
-In the circle: Reagan Trottman
-At the plate: Isa Ellis, Emily Casey, Makiya Williams, Ella Roberson, Layla French
-Coach’s take: The season is going well so far for Patriot, which has a veteran team and high hopes for postseason glory.
“Talent is nearly endless and we have depth at every position,” coach Frances Wolf said.
Junior pitcher Raegan Trottman whiffed 24 batters in her first 21 innings, working to a 1.36 ERA.
Freshman Isa Ellis is a table-setter with a .538 average through the first four games, with four RBIs and five runs scored. Emily Casey is hitting .500 and, along with junior Ella Roberson, is a threat to swipe a bag.
Makiya Williams and Layla French are also run producers.
POTOMAC
-Coach: Ryan Swanson (1st year)
-District: Cardinal
-Twitter: @AthleticsPSHS
-Web: PotomacAthletics.net
-In the circle: Wynema Thomas, Mikayla Amos
-At the plate: Wynema Thomas, Mikayla Amos, Ariana Patterson, Tayler Brown, Maleah Wells
-Coach’s take: Moving up from his assistant’s role a year ago, coach Ryan Swanson has a starting lineup with seven freshmen and sophomores. “We are a solid team defensively,” he said, “but we still haven’t gotten used to the speed of the pitching in high school.”
Senior Wynema Thomas and sophomore Mikayla Amos alternate between third base and the pitcher’s circle. They throw to sophomore catcher Ariana Patterson.
New to the Potomac program this season is a JV team, Swanson said.
WOODBRIDGE
-Coach: Nicole Belk (4th year)
-District: Cardinal
-Twitter: @WSHSVikingSB
-In the circle: Grace Clary, Jericho Tate
-At the plate: Jericho Tate, Sarah Medellin, Kylie Barbier
-Coach’s take: Expectations are high in Woodbridge.
“We know this team is something special this year,” said coach Nicole Belk, who returns eight players from last year. “The girls are taking the challenge day by day and improving with the goal of a state run in mind.”
Junior Grace Clary is the Vikings’ top pitcher. She authored 17 strikeouts through her first 12 innings, allowing no runs.
Offensively, sophomore Jericho Tate is a transfer from Bishop O’Connell who’s assumed lead-off duties and can spell Clary in the circle. Senior Sarah Medellin is a hard-hitting catcher. Sophomore center fielder Kylie Barbier clubbed a home run in the early going.
