Last fall, Colgan High’s volleyball team dominated the competition in Class 6, cruising to the program’s first-ever state championship on the strength of three all-state players.
Fellow Cardinal District member Forest Park was also stellar a year ago, racking up 18 match victories and making it to the second round of the Region 6B tournament.
Meanwhile, the Battlefield Bobcats and the Patriot Pioneers were among the Cedar Run District’s top teams, as the Bobcats won the district tournament and the Pioneers earned a berth in the regional tourney, falling to Forest Park.
BATTLEFIELD
District: Cedar Run
Coach: Abby Mills
Outlook: After losing Cedar Run Player of the Year Hillarie Adams and all-district defensive specialist Olivia Clark to graduation, Battlefield head coach Abby Mills says the Bobcats are “working on a rebuild.”
With a 5-1 mark in the early going, including sweeps of Westfield and Champe, the rebuilding may be ahead of schedule.
“The season is going wonderful so far,” she said. “Our new captains have done a fabulous job of stepping up to take on those leadership responsibilities.”
Junior middle hitter Bri Clay is one of those leaders after earning first-team all-district honors last year. Junior libero Jaelle Hinkle was a second-team All-Cedar Run pick, and junior outside hitter Grace Bianchi is another leader on the court.
“With this season being a rebuilding season, I expect our team to grow a lot with their mental game,” Mills said. ”We have been putting our girls into positions to become more mentally tough to prepare for playoffs down the road.”
COLGAN
District: Cardinal
Coach: Keith Mesa
Outlook: History was made last November when the Sharks triumphed 3-1 over Herndon to claim the first state title for any sport at Colgan, which opened in 2016.
It was Colgan’s 27th win - 19 by sweep - and 12th in a row. It also may be a sign of things to come.
“We return four starters from the team that won the state championship, so expectations are high for this team,” head coach Keith Mesa said.
Colgan graduated four seniors from that state championship team, but three all-state selections return in junior libero Paula Sigurani, senior setter Alexis Scipione, and powerful senior middle hitter Brielle Kemavor, the Class 6 Player of the Year who’s committed collegiately to Brigham Young University.
Also back are senior outside hitter Kezia Francis, senior middle hitter Grace Smith, and junior outside hitter Aubrey Hatch.
“Our kids have embraced the fact that they have high expectations because they have high expectations of themselves,” Mesa said. “They want to be successful for each other and they understand there are always expectations that come with being part of our program.”
The Sharks opened the season Monday with a 3-0 sweep of Patriot. They opened their Cardinal District slate Wednesday at Potomac, which won its first two matches.
“We understand that we will always get every team’s best shot and we have to prepare for each individual obstacle that is in front of us,” the coach said.
FOREST PARK
District: Cardinal
Coach: Kaitlin Crutchley
Outlook: If there’s a team in the Cardinal District poised to challenge Colgan’s spot at the top, it could be Forest Park. Coming off an 18-9 season and a run to the region semifinals, the Bruins are experienced, deep, and tested.
“Preseason jamborees have shown the talent and depth that our team has,” first-year head coach Kaitlin Crutchley said. “The team has shown that they can battle tough teams including Flint Hill, Kellam, and Massaponax.”
Nine seniors, four juniors, and a pair of sophomores comprise Forest Park’s roster, led by 6-foot-3 senior middle hitter Jasmine Okeoma, an Auburn University commit.
“She is a leader on the court and excels in the classroom, maintaining a 4.0,” Crutchley said.
Senior setters Declyn Tooze and Niya Nash run the Bruins’ offense. Both will play collegiately, with Nash having chosen Virginia Wesleyan University.
“They have high volleyball IQs and are talented all-around players,” the coach said.
Forest Park features a barrage of hitters on both sides, led by strong-swinging seniors Sabrina Birts and Haley Crawford. Junior Zoe Strachan is a lefty on the right side with an array of shots. Talented all-around sophomore Destini Pickett is back for her second varsity season.
Seniors Kristina Díaz and Paige Bell, along with sophomore Alysia Díaz, lead the defense.
“These players are workhorses in the backcourt,” Crutchley said.
Competing with the region’s top teams and battling for a postseason championship are among the Bruins’ expectations this season.
“FP has a talented group of players returning and an equally talented group of varsity additions,” Crutchley said. “The team has worked on trusting each other on the court and competing as one united team.”
PATRIOT
District: Cedar Run
Coach: Katie Moore
Outlook: With a mix of returning and new talent, the Pioneers have set high goals for themselves, said head coach Katie Moore.
“We have worked extremely hard in the offseason and I believe we can compete with the best teams in the area,” she said. “We are looking for success in the postseason within the district and region.”
Patriot split its first four matches, beating Fauquier and Mountain View but losing to Colgan and Colonial Forge.
There will be more tests Sept. 2-3 when the Pioneers travel to Henrico to compete in the Virginia Volleyball Showcase.
It’s a sister act on the Patriot roster, as senior Dryden Rancourt is joined by freshman Soleil Rancourt, and senior Jana Ibrahim is now teammates with her sister, sophomore Arwa Ibrahim.
The Rancourts are powerful outside hitters, with Dryden earning first-team all-district honors each of the past two years.
Other key returners include junior liberty Lanie Goff and junior setter and right-side hitter Lauren Katz, both all-district honorable mentions last year.
POTOMAC
District: Cardinal
Coach: Gabrielle Mack
Outlook: It’s a new era for Potomac volleyball, as Gabrielle Mack takes over as head coach coming off an 8-10 season.
“With our recent staffing changes, the team seems to be doing quite well,” she said. “The girls won their first two matches [over Unity Reed and Osbourn] and are looking forward to the rest of the season!”
The coach is still identifying the Panthers’ top contributors and praised her Panthers’ “great spirit.”
“We have a great group of athletes willing to do their very best and leave it all on the floor,” Mack said. “As a coach, I can’t ask for anything else.”
