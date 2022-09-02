BHSVB Captains2 IMG_4746.jpg
IMG_4749.jpg Battlefield High School team

Battlefield is 4-1 after beating Champe on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
ForestPark_volleyball (2).jpg team picture

Forest Park went 18-9 last year and is poised for greatness again.
ForestPark_volleyball (1).jpg
Patriot_volleyball.jpeg 2022 team shot

Patriot’s top player is senior Dryden Rancourt, a first team all-Cardinal District player last year.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.