BATTLEFIELD
Aug. 30 at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 bye
Sept. 13 vs. Potomac Falls, 7
Sept. 20 at Woodbridge, 7
Sept. 27 vs. Freedom, 7
Oct. 4 at Centreville, 7
Oct. 11 at Stonewall Jackson, 7
Oct. 18 vs. John Champe, 7
Oct. 25 vs. Osbourn Park, 7
Nov. 1 at Osbourn, 7
Nov. 8 vs. Patriot, 7
BRENTSVILLE
Aug. 30 at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Fauquier, 7
Sept. 13 vs. Kettle Run, 7
Sept. 20 vs. Spotsylvania, 7
Sept. 27 vs. Loudoun Valley, 7
Oct. 4 bye
Oct. 11 at William Monroe, 7
Oct. 18 vs. Warren County, 7
Oct. 25 at Central, 7
Nov. 1 vs. Skyline, 7
Nov. 8 at George Mason, 7
COLGAN
Aug. 29 vs. Robinson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Mount Vernon, 7
Sept. 13 vs. Osbourn, 7
Sept. 20 bye
Sept. 27 at Potomac, 7
Oct. 4 vs. Hylton, 7
Oct. 11 vs. Forest Park, 7
Oct. 18 vs. Gar-Field, 7
Oct. 25 at Woodbridge, 7
Nov. 1 at Osbourn Park, 7
Nov. 8 at Freedom, 7
FOREST PARK
Aug. 29 vs. West Springfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Annandale, 7
Sept. 13 at Stonewall Jackson, 7
Sept. 20 vs. Patriot, 7
Sept. 27 vs. Woodbridge, 7
Oct. 4 vs. Freedom, 7
Oct. 11 at Colgan, 7
Oct. 18 bye
Oct. 25 at Gar-Field, 7
Nov. 1 at Potomac, 7
Nov. 8 vs. Hylton, 7
FREEDOM
Aug. 29 vs. Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Riverbend, 7
Sept. 13 vs. Colonial Forge, 7
Sept. 20 bye
Sept. 27 at Battlefield, 7
Oct. 4 at Forest Park, 7
Oct. 11 vs. Hylton, 7
Oct. 18 at Woodbridge, 7
Oct. 25 at Potomac, 7
Nov. 1 vs. Gar-Field, 7
Nov. 8 vs. Colgan, 7
GAR-FIELD
Aug. 29 at Justice, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7
Sept. 13 at Hylton, 7
Sept. 20 vs. Osbourn Park, 7
Sept. 27 bye
Oct. 4 at Osbourn, 7
Oct. 11 vs. Potoamc, 7
Oct. 18 at Colgan, 7
Oct. 25 vs. Forest Park, 7
Nov. 1 at Freedom, 7
Nov. 8 vs. Woodbridge, 7
HYLTON
Aug. 30 vs. Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at West Potomac, 6
Sept. 13 vs. Gar-Field, 7
Sept. 20 vs. Colonial Forge, 7
Sept. 27 at Patriot, 7
Oct. 4 at Colgan, 7
Oct. 11 at Freedom, 7
Oct. 18 vs. Potomac, 7
Oct. 25 bye
Nov. 1 vs. Woodbridge, 7
Nov. 8 at Forest Park, 7
MANASSAS PARK
Aug. 31 at Bishop Ireton, 1 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Maret, 7
Sept. 13 at Park View, 7
Sept. 20 vs. George Mason, 7
Sept. 27 bye
Oct. 5 at Fredericksburg Christian, 2
Oct. 12 at Hampton Roads, 2
Oct. 18 at Armstrong, 7
Oct. 25 vs. Paul Charter, 7
Nov. 1 vs. Northern Virginia, 7
Nov. 8 vs. Park View, 7
OSBOURN
Aug. 29 at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Potomac, 7
Sept. 13 at Colgan, 7
Sept. 20 bye
Sept. 27 vs. Independence, 7
Oct. 4 vs. Gar-Field, 7
Oct. 11 at John Champe, 7
Oct. 18 vs. Patriot, 7
Oct. 25 at Stonewall Jackson, 7
Nov. 1 vs. Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Osbourn Park, 7
OSBOURN PARK
Aug. 29 vs. McLean, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Herndon, 7
Sept. 13 at Chantilly, 7
Sept. 20 at Gar-Field, 7
Sept. 27 at John Champe, 7
Oct. 4 bye
Oct. 11 at Patriot, 7
Oct. 18 vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7
Oct. 25 at Battlefield, 7
Nov. 1 vs. Colgan, 7
Nov. 8 vs. Osbourn, 7
PATRIOT
Aug. 29 vs. Riverbend, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Mountain View, 7
Sept. 13 at Woodbridge, 7
Sept. 20 at Forest Park, 7
Sept. 27 vs. Hylton, 7
Oct. 4 bye
Oct. 11 vs. Osbourn Park, 7
Oct. 18 at Osbourn, 7
Oct. 25 vs. John Champe, 7
Nov. 1 vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7
Nov. 8 at Battlefield, 7
POTOMAC
Aug. 29 at North Stafford, 7
Sept. 6 at Osbourn, 7
Sept. 13 vs. Mountain View, 7
Sept. 20 bye
Sept. 27 vs. Colgan, 7
Oct. 4 vs. Woodbridge, 7
Oct. 11 at Gar-Field, 7
Oct. 18 at Hylton, 7
Oct. 25 vs Freedom, 7
Nov. 1 vs. Forest Park, 7
Nov. 8 at Stonewall Jackson, 7
STONEWALL JACKSON
Aug. 30 bye
Sept. 6 at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Forest Park, 7
Sept. 20 at Brooke Point, 7
Sept. 27 at Westfield, 7
Oct. 4 vs. John Champe, 7
Oct. 11 vs. Battlefield, 7
Oct. 18 at Osbourn Park, 7
Oct. 25 vs. Osbourn, 7
Nov. 1 at Patriot, 7
Nov. 8 vs. Potomac, 7
WOODBRIDGE
Aug. 29 vs. South County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 bye
Sept. 13 vs. Patriot, 7
Sept. 20 vs Battlefield, 7
Sept. 27 at Forest Park, 7
Oct. 4 at Potomac, 7
Oct. 11 vs. Brooke Point, 7
Oct. 18 vs. Freedom, 7
Oct. 25 vs. Colgan, 7
Nov. 1 at Hylton, 7
Nov. 8 at Gar-Field, 7
