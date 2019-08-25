PWT_08_21_2019_Sports-page-0.jpg

BATTLEFIELD

Aug. 30 at Westfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 bye

Sept. 13 vs. Potomac Falls, 7

Sept. 20 at Woodbridge, 7

Sept. 27 vs. Freedom, 7

Oct. 4 at Centreville, 7

Oct. 11 at Stonewall Jackson, 7

Oct. 18 vs. John Champe, 7

Oct. 25 vs. Osbourn Park, 7

Nov. 1 at Osbourn, 7

Nov. 8 vs. Patriot, 7

BRENTSVILLE

Aug. 30 at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Fauquier, 7

Sept. 13 vs. Kettle Run, 7

Sept. 20 vs. Spotsylvania, 7

Sept. 27 vs. Loudoun Valley, 7

Oct. 4 bye

Oct. 11 at William Monroe, 7

Oct. 18 vs. Warren County, 7

Oct. 25 at Central, 7

Nov. 1 vs. Skyline, 7

Nov. 8 at George Mason, 7

COLGAN

Aug. 29 vs. Robinson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Mount Vernon, 7

Sept. 13 vs. Osbourn, 7

Sept. 20 bye

Sept. 27 at Potomac, 7

Oct. 4 vs. Hylton, 7

Oct. 11 vs. Forest Park, 7

Oct. 18 vs. Gar-Field, 7

Oct. 25 at Woodbridge, 7

Nov. 1 at Osbourn Park, 7

Nov. 8 at Freedom, 7

FOREST PARK

Aug. 29 vs. West Springfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Annandale, 7

Sept. 13 at Stonewall Jackson, 7

Sept. 20 vs. Patriot, 7

Sept. 27 vs. Woodbridge, 7

Oct. 4 vs. Freedom, 7

Oct. 11 at Colgan, 7

Oct. 18 bye

Oct. 25 at Gar-Field, 7

Nov. 1 at Potomac, 7

Nov. 8 vs. Hylton, 7

FREEDOM

Aug. 29 vs. Hayfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Riverbend, 7

Sept. 13 vs. Colonial Forge, 7

Sept. 20 bye

Sept. 27 at Battlefield, 7

Oct. 4 at Forest Park, 7

Oct. 11 vs. Hylton, 7

Oct. 18 at Woodbridge, 7

Oct. 25 at Potomac, 7

Nov. 1 vs. Gar-Field, 7

Nov. 8 vs. Colgan, 7

GAR-FIELD

Aug. 29 at Justice, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7

Sept. 13 at Hylton, 7

Sept. 20 vs. Osbourn Park, 7

Sept. 27 bye

Oct. 4 at Osbourn, 7

Oct. 11 vs. Potoamc, 7

Oct. 18 at Colgan, 7

Oct. 25 vs. Forest Park, 7

Nov. 1 at Freedom, 7

Nov. 8 vs. Woodbridge, 7

HYLTON

Aug. 30 vs. Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at West Potomac, 6

Sept. 13 vs. Gar-Field, 7

Sept. 20 vs. Colonial Forge, 7

Sept. 27 at Patriot, 7

Oct. 4 at Colgan, 7

Oct. 11 at Freedom, 7

Oct. 18 vs. Potomac, 7

Oct. 25 bye

Nov. 1 vs. Woodbridge, 7

Nov. 8 at Forest Park, 7

MANASSAS PARK

Aug. 31 at Bishop Ireton, 1 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Maret, 7

Sept. 13 at Park View, 7

Sept. 20 vs. George Mason, 7

Sept. 27 bye

Oct. 5 at Fredericksburg Christian, 2

Oct. 12 at Hampton Roads, 2

Oct. 18 at Armstrong, 7

Oct. 25 vs. Paul Charter, 7

Nov. 1 vs. Northern Virginia, 7

Nov. 8 vs. Park View, 7

OSBOURN

Aug. 29 at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Potomac, 7

Sept. 13 at Colgan, 7

Sept. 20 bye

Sept. 27 vs. Independence, 7

Oct. 4 vs. Gar-Field, 7

Oct. 11 at John Champe, 7

Oct. 18 vs. Patriot, 7

Oct. 25 at Stonewall Jackson, 7

Nov. 1 vs. Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Osbourn Park, 7

OSBOURN PARK

Aug. 29 vs. McLean, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Herndon, 7

Sept. 13 at Chantilly, 7

Sept. 20 at Gar-Field, 7

Sept. 27 at John Champe, 7

Oct. 4 bye

Oct. 11 at Patriot, 7

Oct. 18 vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7

Oct. 25 at Battlefield, 7

Nov. 1 vs. Colgan, 7

Nov. 8 vs. Osbourn, 7

PATRIOT

Aug. 29 vs. Riverbend, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Mountain View, 7

Sept. 13 at Woodbridge, 7

Sept. 20 at Forest Park, 7

Sept. 27 vs. Hylton, 7

Oct. 4 bye

Oct. 11 vs. Osbourn Park, 7

Oct. 18 at Osbourn, 7

Oct. 25 vs. John Champe, 7

Nov. 1 vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7

Nov. 8 at Battlefield, 7

POTOMAC

Aug. 29 at North Stafford, 7

Sept. 6 at Osbourn, 7

Sept. 13 vs. Mountain View, 7

Sept. 20 bye

Sept. 27 vs. Colgan, 7

Oct. 4 vs. Woodbridge, 7

Oct. 11 at Gar-Field, 7

Oct. 18 at Hylton, 7

Oct. 25 vs Freedom, 7

Nov. 1 vs. Forest Park, 7

Nov. 8 at Stonewall Jackson, 7

STONEWALL JACKSON

Aug. 30 bye

Sept. 6 at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Forest Park, 7

Sept. 20 at Brooke Point, 7

Sept. 27 at Westfield, 7

Oct. 4 vs. John Champe, 7

Oct. 11 vs. Battlefield, 7

Oct. 18 at Osbourn Park, 7

Oct. 25 vs. Osbourn, 7

Nov. 1 at Patriot, 7

Nov. 8 vs. Potomac, 7

WOODBRIDGE

Aug. 29 vs. South County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 bye

Sept. 13 vs. Patriot, 7

Sept. 20 vs Battlefield, 7

Sept. 27 at Forest Park, 7

Oct. 4 at Potomac, 7

Oct. 11 vs. Brooke Point, 7

Oct. 18 vs. Freedom, 7

Oct. 25 vs. Colgan, 7

Nov. 1 at Hylton, 7

Nov. 8 at Gar-Field, 7

