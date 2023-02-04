The Manassas Park High swim team is having its best season since coach Maurie Stevens took over in 2019.
“Our team performed fantastic,” said Stevens, referring to the recent Jan. 21 meet that saw the Cougars defeat Madison County and finish second to Clarke County. “We’ve had major improvement from the new swimmers on the team.”
Stevens said Manassas Park has “seven or eight new swimmers on the team and all of them have got qualifying times in whatever events they swim in. We might not be a large team and we don’t have a lot of year-round swimmers but they have done very well.”
A top performer was Magnus Hill, who recorded a personal best in the boys 500-yard freestyle in 5.42.70, crushing the next closest competitorby nearly a minute and a half.
Guillermo Neri-Sanchez won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Christian Leon took the 100 backstroke and Keith Gardner won the 100 backstroke.
Other Manassas Park winners included Joey Valenti in the 100 breaststroke and, on the girls side, Gigi Hill in the 50 freestyle, and Maddie Alexander in 100 breaststroke.
Stevens notes Manassas Park is among the smaller schools in the Prince WIlliam County area. He attributes this year’s success to their welcoming attitude, team spirit and inclusivity.
“We have the most diverse group of swimmers in the district. This team reflects the population and the diverse community that the school is in and that is the best thing in coaching this team,” said Stevens. “Swimming is a tough sport, it’s fulfilling, it builds self-worth, giving you a sense of accomplishment that you can take with you later into life,” said Stevens.
The Cougars have 20 girls and 13 boys listed on the roster.
Team captain and senior Khoi Vu shared his view about the swim team. “We hang out after school, go to meets every weekend and go out after our meets. We’re a tight knit community,” said Vu. “The coaches do a great job with personal attention to the new swimmers and the seniors will jump in and show the how to perform proper technique.”
The Class 3 Region B championships are Friday at the Prince William County Aquatic Center at Colgan High School.
Magnus Hill’s team goal is to qualify for the state finals on Feb. 17.
“We finished fourth in the team relay event at theHoliday Hundreds Invitational. If we can repeat that performance during regionals we have a good chance to qualify for states,” said Hill.
