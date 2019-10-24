FIRST TEAM
Vanessa May, Brentsville
Mackenna Caruso, Brentsville
Emma Champion, Brentsville
Ella Harman, Brentsville
Jennifer Shenk, Skyline
Emily Leach, Skyline
Jamie Stewart, Skyline
Timonthy Wheeler, Warren County
Trinity Holben, Warren County
Chelsey Cross, Warren County
Emma Ward, George Mason
Elle Ehrlich, George Mason
Jared Robbins, George Mason
Evie Valenti, Manassas Park
Emily Gomez-Adames, Manassas Park
Stephanie Krafsig, Manassas Park
Peyton Badger, Central
Kaitlyn Wright, Central
Lindsey Acree, William Monroe
Lauren Reynolds, William Monroe
SECOND TEAM
Cassie Dalton, Brentsville
Ashlie Dalton, Brentsville
Erin Ketner, Brentsville
Kylie Crews, Brentsville
Cheyenne Broadbent, Skyline
Hudson Fortney, Skyline
Casey Brewster, Skyline
Kayle Seal, Warren County
Isabelle Grupac, Warren County
Peyton Hall, Warren County
Kristen Hornbuckle, George Mason
Pariss Quaintance, George Mason
Catherine Sanchez-Crowe, George Mason
Alexa Mendez-Davila, Manassas Park
Janie Chapa-Melendez, Manassas Park
Margaret May, Manassas Park
Laura Spackman, Central
Gabi Fream, Central
Autumn Roach, William Monroe
Genesis Mawyer, William Monroe
