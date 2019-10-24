B_Brent_Cheer_270.jpeg

The Brentsville Tigers won their seventh consecutive conference-level cheer championship Wednesday by finishing first at the Class 3 Northwestern District meet.

 Courtesy photo

FIRST TEAM

Vanessa May, Brentsville

Mackenna Caruso, Brentsville

Emma Champion, Brentsville

Ella Harman, Brentsville

Jennifer Shenk, Skyline

Emily Leach, Skyline

Jamie Stewart, Skyline

Timonthy Wheeler, Warren County

Trinity Holben, Warren County

Chelsey Cross, Warren County

Emma Ward, George Mason

Elle Ehrlich, George Mason

Jared Robbins, George Mason

Evie Valenti, Manassas Park

Emily Gomez-Adames, Manassas Park

Stephanie Krafsig, Manassas Park

Peyton Badger, Central

Kaitlyn Wright, Central

Lindsey Acree, William Monroe

Lauren Reynolds, William Monroe

SECOND TEAM

Cassie Dalton, Brentsville

Ashlie Dalton, Brentsville

Erin Ketner, Brentsville

Kylie Crews, Brentsville

Cheyenne Broadbent, Skyline

Hudson Fortney, Skyline

Casey Brewster, Skyline

Kayle Seal, Warren County

Isabelle Grupac, Warren County

Peyton Hall, Warren County

Kristen Hornbuckle, George Mason

Pariss Quaintance, George Mason

Catherine Sanchez-Crowe, George Mason

Alexa Mendez-Davila, Manassas Park

Janie Chapa-Melendez, Manassas Park

Margaret May, Manassas Park

Laura Spackman, Central

Gabi Fream, Central

Autumn Roach, William Monroe

Genesis Mawyer, William Monroe

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.