FIRST TEAM
Vanessa May, Brentsville District
Mackenna Caruso, Brentsville District
Emma Champion, Brentsville District
Hailey Pilla, Independence
Jasmin Palmer, Independence
Ella Harman, Brentsville District
Anna Reed, Independence
Jennifer Shenk, Skyline
Emily Leach, Skyline
Timothy Wheeler, Warren County
SECOND TEAM
Cassie Dalton, Brentsville District
Emily Buss, Independence
Lindsay Sangster, Independence
Jaime Stewart, Skyline
Cheyenne Broadbent, Skyline
Hudson Fortney, Skyline
Trinity Holben, Warren County
Chelsey Cross, Warren County
Emma Ward, George Mason
Sophie Summitt, Goochland
