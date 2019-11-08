B_Brent_Cheer_23498.jpg

The Brentsville Tigers won the Class 3 Region B championship.

 Courtesy photo

FIRST TEAM

Vanessa May, Brentsville District

Mackenna Caruso, Brentsville District

Emma Champion, Brentsville District

Hailey Pilla, Independence

Jasmin Palmer, Independence

Ella Harman, Brentsville District

Anna Reed, Independence

Jennifer Shenk, Skyline

Emily Leach, Skyline

Timothy Wheeler, Warren County

SECOND TEAM

Cassie Dalton, Brentsville District

Emily Buss, Independence

Lindsay Sangster, Independence

Jaime Stewart, Skyline

Cheyenne Broadbent, Skyline

Hudson Fortney, Skyline

Trinity Holben, Warren County

Chelsey Cross, Warren County

Emma Ward, George Mason

Sophie Summitt, Goochland

