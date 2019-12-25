TOP HONORS
- Cheerleader of the Year: Vanessa May, Brentsville
- Coach of the Year: Taryn Witt, Brentsville
FIRST TEAM
Makayla Gardner, Tabb
Dayson Smith, Lafayette
Alexxa Barefoot, York
Maria Elena Smith, Colonial Heights
Makayla Sanderlin, Booker T. Washington
Vanessa May, Brentsville
Mackenna Caruso, Brentsville
Emma Champion, Brentsville
Hailey Pilla, Independence
Jasmin Palmer, Independence
Leigha Dillard, Spotswood
Andrea Cardoso, Spotswood
Taylor Mitchell, Fort Defiance
Alex Schmitt, Brookville
Lexi Conley, Broadway
Hannah Ireland, Cave Spring
Carly Crawford, Lord Botetourt
Erin Atkins, Cave Spring
Hannah Hodges, Cave Spring
Grace Tucker, Lord Botetourt
SECOND TEAM
Brianna Rawls, New Kent
Alexus Robinson, Tabb
Jacynda Ellison, Lafayette
Nadia Fairbanks, York
Ji’Onna Tirado, Tabb
Ella Harman, Brentsville
Anna Reed, Independence
Jennifer Shenk, Skyline
Emily Leach, Skyline
Timothy Weaver, Warren County
Avery Zimmerman, Spotswood
Bryan Roderick, Spotswood
Tiara Stevens, Fort Defiance
Courtney Sheets, Fort Defiance
Peyton Jordan, Brookville
Katelyn Harris, Lord Botetourt
Jasia Wheeler, William Byrd
Erica Perrington, William Byrd
Iliyah Houston, Northside
Brittney Cerebe, Hidden Valley
