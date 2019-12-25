B_Brent_Cheer_078.jpg

The Brentsville Tigers claimed six spots on the Class 3 all-state teams.

 Courtesy photo

TOP HONORS

  • Cheerleader of the Year: Vanessa May, Brentsville
  • Coach of the Year: Taryn Witt, Brentsville

FIRST TEAM

Makayla Gardner, Tabb

Dayson Smith, Lafayette

Alexxa Barefoot, York

Maria Elena Smith, Colonial Heights

Makayla Sanderlin, Booker T. Washington

Vanessa May, Brentsville

Mackenna Caruso, Brentsville

Emma Champion, Brentsville

Hailey Pilla, Independence

Jasmin Palmer, Independence

Leigha Dillard, Spotswood

Andrea Cardoso, Spotswood

Taylor Mitchell, Fort Defiance

Alex Schmitt, Brookville

Lexi Conley, Broadway

Hannah Ireland, Cave Spring

Carly Crawford, Lord Botetourt

Erin Atkins, Cave Spring

Hannah Hodges, Cave Spring

Grace Tucker, Lord Botetourt

SECOND TEAM

Brianna Rawls, New Kent

Alexus Robinson, Tabb

Jacynda Ellison, Lafayette

Nadia Fairbanks, York

Ji’Onna Tirado, Tabb

Ella Harman, Brentsville

Anna Reed, Independence

Jennifer Shenk, Skyline

Emily Leach, Skyline

Timothy Weaver, Warren County

Avery Zimmerman, Spotswood

Bryan Roderick, Spotswood

Tiara Stevens, Fort Defiance

Courtney Sheets, Fort Defiance

Peyton Jordan, Brookville

Katelyn Harris, Lord Botetourt

Jasia Wheeler, William Byrd

Erica Perrington, William Byrd

Iliyah Houston, Northside

Brittney Cerebe, Hidden Valley

