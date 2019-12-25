CLASS 6 STATE
TOP HONORS
- Cheerleader of the Year: Payton Zampiello, Chantilly
- Coach of the Year: Robin Burkhart, Battlefield
FIRST TEAM
Yadirah Gomez, Thomas Dale
Chyna Parham, Thomas Dale
Katelyn Curcio, Thomas Dale
Nayla Jones, Thomas Dale
Makahyla Hawkins, Landstown
Jasmine Cruz, John Champe
Sierra Behrens, John Champe
Kira Lao, John Champe
Kendra Rentz, John Champe
Cameron King, Battlefield
Kelly Murphy, James Robinson
Pheobe Patterson, James Robinson
Morgan Bramble, James Robinson
Cindy Chang, James Robinson
Devon Babcock, James Robinson
Payton Zampiello, Chantilly
Alexandra Reeves, Chantilly
Victoria Morin, Westfield
Sophia Bailey, Washington-Liberty
S.J. Brown, South Lakes
SECOND TEAM
Kayli Graham, Landstown
Raena Grier, Landstown
Macy McMeekin, Grassfield
Samantha Betancourt, Grassfield
Grace Ott, Grassfield
Paige Wellens, Patriot
Kyleigh Shipe, Patriot
Carly Hill, Patriot
Chloe Collier, Battlefield
Hannah Walker, John Champe
Anna Spirides, West Springfield
Kathleen Patten, James Robinson
Cassie Moore, James Robinson
Cieera Munns, Hayfield
Elizabeth Ostrowski, James Robinson
Kate Workosky, South Lakes
Jenny Soto Rodriquez, Marshall
Teressa Capuano-Rizzo, Marshall
Ben Tasaki, Herndon
Aggie Alessandrino, South Lakes
REGION 6B
TOP HONORS
- Cheerleader of the Year: Jasmine Cruz, John Champe
- Coach of the Year: Robin Burkhart, Battlefield
FIRST TEAM
Jasmine Cruz, John Champe
Sierra Behrens, John Champe
Kira Lao, John Champe
Kendra Rentz, John Champe
Cameron King, Battlefield
Paige Wellens, Patriot
Kyleigh Shipe, Patriot
Carly Hill, Patriot
Chloe Collier, Battlefield
Hannah Walker, John Champe
SECOND TEAM
Lena Word, Battlefield
Mollie Upchurch, Colgan
Kaitlyn Antonacci, John Champe
Lauren Buckley, Battlefield
Kendall Ford, Patriot
Kaitlyn Rini, John Champe
Sara Wood, Woodbridge
Ryan McAuley, Battlefield
Kendall Franklin, Patriot
Taylor Phillips, Colgan
