B_BHS_Cheer_2376.jpg

Battlefield claimed nine spots combined on the Class 6 all-state and all-region B teams.

 Courtesy photo

CLASS 6 STATE

TOP HONORS

  • Cheerleader of the Year: Payton Zampiello, Chantilly
  • Coach of the Year: Robin Burkhart, Battlefield

FIRST TEAM

Yadirah Gomez, Thomas Dale

Chyna Parham, Thomas Dale

Katelyn Curcio, Thomas Dale

Nayla Jones, Thomas Dale

Makahyla Hawkins, Landstown

Jasmine Cruz, John Champe

Sierra Behrens, John Champe

Kira Lao, John Champe

Kendra Rentz, John Champe

Cameron King, Battlefield

Kelly Murphy, James Robinson

Pheobe Patterson, James Robinson

Morgan Bramble, James Robinson

Cindy Chang, James Robinson

Devon Babcock, James Robinson

Payton Zampiello, Chantilly

Alexandra Reeves, Chantilly

Victoria Morin, Westfield

Sophia Bailey, Washington-Liberty

S.J. Brown, South Lakes

SECOND TEAM

Kayli Graham, Landstown

Raena Grier, Landstown

Macy McMeekin, Grassfield

Samantha Betancourt, Grassfield

Grace Ott, Grassfield

Paige Wellens, Patriot

Kyleigh Shipe, Patriot

Carly Hill, Patriot

Chloe Collier, Battlefield

Hannah Walker, John Champe

Anna Spirides, West Springfield

Kathleen Patten, James Robinson

Cassie Moore, James Robinson

Cieera Munns, Hayfield

Elizabeth Ostrowski, James Robinson

Kate Workosky, South Lakes

Jenny Soto Rodriquez, Marshall

Teressa Capuano-Rizzo, Marshall

Ben Tasaki, Herndon

Aggie Alessandrino, South Lakes

REGION 6B

TOP HONORS

  • Cheerleader of the Year: Jasmine Cruz, John Champe
  • Coach of the Year: Robin Burkhart, Battlefield

FIRST TEAM

Jasmine Cruz, John Champe

Sierra Behrens, John Champe

Kira Lao, John Champe

Kendra Rentz, John Champe

Cameron King, Battlefield

Paige Wellens, Patriot

Kyleigh Shipe, Patriot

Carly Hill, Patriot

Chloe Collier, Battlefield

Hannah Walker, John Champe

SECOND TEAM

Lena Word, Battlefield

Mollie Upchurch, Colgan

Kaitlyn Antonacci, John Champe

Lauren Buckley, Battlefield

Kendall Ford, Patriot

Kaitlyn Rini, John Champe

Sara Wood, Woodbridge

Ryan McAuley, Battlefield

Kendall Franklin, Patriot

Taylor Phillips, Colgan

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.