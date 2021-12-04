COLGAN, WOODBRIDGE, FOREST PARK VIE FOR CARDINAL REGION

And they’re off.
Fifteen Prince William County public schools girls basketball programs began games this week with plenty of fireworks in store over the next three months.
High aspirations abound at Brentsville, Patriot, Colgan and Forest Park, as all four look to repeat deep postseason runs.
Woodbridge, Battlefield, Osbourn, and first-year Gainesville have new head coaches, while Osbourn Park is coming off a run to the state championship game.
The Prince William Times previews the season:
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
BRENTSVILLE TIGERS
Coach: Eugene Baltimore (13th year)
Last season: 6-4 (region semis)
Expected contributors: Alden Yergey, Cara Vollmer, Liz Rice
Web: BrentsvilleDistrictVA.rschoolteams.com
Twitter: @BDHSTigersGBB
What’s up? It’s been a nice three-year run for the Tigers, who made the state tournament in two straight campaigns before making the region semifinals last season.
Veteran coach Eugene Baltimore has all-district first-teamer Alden Yergey and second-teamer Cara Vollmer returning as juniors, joined by a pair of promising freshmen, Macie Mayes and Brooke Lynn Miller. Liz Rice is a force getting rebounds.
“We have a scrappy team, and we must be that way to compete with the lack of height that we have,” Baltimore said. “The most important thing is to have fun.”
MANASSAS PARK COUGARS
Coach: John King (5th year)
Expected contributors: Nina Lanier, Jennifer Segovia, DaNayah Culbertson
Web: MParkSports.com
Twitter: @MPGBB
What’s up? With 37 years as a basketball coach, John King has seen a lot. Now he’s seeing a court full of players return after sitting out a season due to a pandemic.
Leading scorer Nina Lanier returns, bringing her 9.0 average with her. Fellow senior Zaina Aburjai and her sister Jeanna, also a guard, return as well. Jennifer Segovia and Joanna Rodriguez are back, while freshman DaNayah Culbertson figures to start at point guard.
With essentially a new team on the floor, King said his staff has done plenty of teaching.
“We are not a very tall team, but a scrappy bunch of young ladies,” he said. “Team defense and creating turnovers to get easy baskets will be key to our success.”
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
Battlefield Bobcats
Coach: Kelly Cordle (1st year)
Last season: 5-6
Expected contributors: Reese Burch, Sophia Miller, Elyssia Brown
Web: BobcatsPride.org
Twitter: @Bobcats_GBBall
What’s up? After 12 years as an assistant coach in both the girls and boys programs at Battlefield, it’s Kelly Cordle’s first season at the helm of the varsity.
The Bobcats are giving Cordle plenty to work with. Sofia Miller is a scorer and shot-blocker. Elyssia Brown brings experience and stability. Senior Reese Burch is back after being named all-Cedar Run last season.
Cordle has head coaching experience with the boys freshman and girls JV campaigns.
“We believe defense wins championships and we’re hoping to instill that in our players,” Cordle said.
GAINESVILLE CARDINALS
Coach: Dan Nemerow (1st year)
Expected contributors: Madison McKenzie, Ella Nhek, Becca St. Germain
Twitter: @GHS_Cardinals
What’s up? Even though Gainesville is a first-year school and Dan Nemerow has zero seniors and three juniors in his entire program, there’s reason for early optimism. The Cardinals went 4-3 in preseason competition against mainly Class 6A schools in Fairfax County.
Sophomore guard Madison McKenzie is already shining, as her scoring ability is attracting attention from college coaches. At 6-feet and athletic, junior forward Becca St. Germain is a top rebounder.
Sophomore Ella Nhek “has a flare offensively that will be fun to watch,” Nemerow said. A pair of freshmen, Alexis Dietterick and coach’s daughter, Michaela Nemerow, are on Gainesville’s varsity.
“Our first basketball workout was the second day of school,” Nemerow said. “Despite that, we've had a productive preseason.”
OSBOURN EAGLES
Coach: Quynh Nguyen (1st year)
Last season: 1-10
Expected contributors: Fantasia Payne, Amiyana Williams, Esther Nantume, Kayli West
Web: OsbournAthletics.org
Twitter: @OsbournGBB
What’s up? Quynh Nguyen takes over the same Osbourn program she played for, before playing collegiately at the University of Tampa.
She served as an assistant coach at Osbourn for four years, then coached at Liberty High in Bealeton for six, including three at the helm. Now Nguyen returns to her alma mater as head coach.
“The preseason went well. Lots of consistency from our players,” she said. “Our returners have stepped up into leadership roles.”
Though not related by family, senior point guard Fantasia Payne and junior forward Kymora Payne work well together on the court. Junior Amiyana Williams has been an all-district performer since her freshman year.
Senior forward Kayli West is the primary rebounder, while freshman guard Esther Nantume “will make an immediate impact,” Nguyen said.
OSBOURN PARK YELLOW JACKETS
Coach: Chrissy Kelly (5th year)
Last season: 15-2 (state runners-up)
Expected contributors: Hailey Kellogg, Alana Powell, Kori Cole
Web: OPJackets.org
Twitter: @GirlsPark
What’s up? The Jackets won the Cedar Run District and Region B titles last season, and came within six points of a state championship. But, as often happens in high school sports, it’s time to build it up again.
“We lost 99% of scoring and experience, so it really opens the door for anyone to establish themselves,” coach Chrissy Kelly said.
Osbourn Park boasts an emerging core of leaders including senior point guard, junior guard Alana Powell, and junior forward Kori Cole. Alex Brown and Julia Matthews could be impact freshmen.
With a revamped roster, the OP coach is making individual and team growth a measurement of success. “At the end of the day, seeing these young women believe in themselves and each other is the sole focus,” Kelly said.
PATRIOT PIONEERS
Coach: Antoinette Wadsworth (7th year)
Last season: 10-5 (region semis)
Expected contributors: Ella Negron, Sydnee Smith, Addisyn Banks, Emily Casey
Web: PatriotPioneers.org
Twitter: @PatriotpatioPioneers
What’s up? Young but talented are the Pioneers, led by forward Ella Negron, a second-team all-district performer last season. Versatile juniors Addisyn Banks and Sydnee Smith will be counted upon, too, piloted by junior point guard Emily Casey.
“They are familiar with each other’s play, and are pretty in sync with each other and willing to share the ball,” coach Antoinette Wadsworth said.
Staying disciplined will help take care of Patriot’s success this year, Wadsworth said.
“You can always expect a fundamentally sound team approach with a few surprises along the way!”
UNITY REED LIONS
Coach: Anthony Diggs (5th year)
Expected contributors: Sydney Misenko, Raechal Rivers, Cheyenne Sweeney, Amanie Bonchu-Stokes
Web: URLionsAthletics.com
Twitter: @URHSAthletics
What’s up? Coach Anthony Diggs and top assistant Denard Robinson have a rebuilding job on their hands, but they have plenty to work with.
Senior guard Amanie Bonchu-Stokes transferred back to Unity Reed after previously transferring to a private school. She’s getting college offers. Sophomore guards Sydney Misenko, an all-district honorable mention pick, and Raechal Rivers are back after seeing significant minutes as freshmen. Cheyenne Sweeney figures to make an impact as a freshman guard.
Unity Reed didn’t win a game during the preseason, but “we only lost by 2 or 3 points and even went into OT in one game,” Diggs said.
With close contests under their belt, the Lions look to build upon that intensity, the coach indicated.
CARDINAL DISTRICT
COLGAN SHARKS
Coach: Fred Milbert (6th year)
Last season: 13-3 (region runners-up)
Expected contributors: Najah Perryman, Kristina McWhinney, Peyton Ray
Twitter: @ColganGirlsBB
What’s up? A one-point loss to Osbourn Park is all that kept Colgan from making states last season.
Veteran head coach Fred Milbert expects this year’s edition to go at least as far.
Senior guards Najah Perryman and Peyton Ray, both All-Cardinal District picks, fill up Colgan’s stat sheet. Perryman, a first-team selection, averaged 8.3 points per game last season to go with 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals. Ray is a deep-ball threat, hitting 40% of 3-point attempts.
Junior guard AJ Jones transfers in to provide a dose of energy. Kristina McWhinney, who started as a freshman, returns after missing a season due to ankle surgery.
“Fun team with great personalities,” said Milbert, entering his 21st season as a high school head coach. “Exciting to watch [them] work and enjoy playing the game.”
FOREST PARK BRUINS
Coach: Chris Baynham (4th year)
Last season: 10-3 (region 2nd round)
Expected contributors: Angel Jones, Bella Gomez, Johnae Young, Trinity Galindo
Web: ForestParkHS.rschoolteams.com
Twitter: @ForestParkGBB
What’s up? The Bruins made it into the second round of regionals last season before bowing out to Osbourn Park. This season Chris Baynham thinks Forest Park has the depth to make a deeper postseason run.
Senior point guard Angel Jones is back after making first-team all-region last year. Six-foot-3 center Lydia Pedersen, an all-district second-teamer, is expected when her knee injury heals.
Incoming transfers Trinity Galindo and Ayanna Ancrum are expected to make impacts, as could sophomores Brianna Shelton and D’Shawnee Hollins and freshman Mickaela Paraiso Daguiso.
A tough non-conference schedule, including high-profile tournaments in Richmond, Portsmouth and elsewhere, sets the Bruins’ pace.
“We hope we’re able to put it all together and go on a postseason run,” Baynham said.
FREEDOM EAGLES
Coach: Darryl Overton (3rd year)
Last season: 4-12
Expected contributors: Kelani Johnson, Kehlna Johnson, Kanneah Deguzman
Web: FreedomHSVA.rschoolteams.com
Twitter: @FreedomHS_PWCS
What’s up? There’s a lot of newness on the Freedom Eagles this season.
Twins Kelani and Kehlna Johnson are athletic freshmen who figure to make immediate impacts, while Melinda Boating and Nadia Prater are both growing into roles as post players, head coach Darryl Overton said.
Scoring guard Kanneah Deguzman is one of the only returners. She has star potential, Overton said.
“We’re a young team, only one sophomore and one senior. The rest are freshmen,” the coach said.
With a new-look roster following a COVID-shortened season, Overton looks to compete for the top of the Cardinal District.
GAR-FIELD RED WOLVES
Coach: Michael Myles (4th year)
Expected contributors: Elizabeth Eckman, Olivia Hamlin, Andrea Countiss
Twitter: @GFHSGirlsBBall
What’s up? After not playing last season due to lack of players, the Red Wolves are back with a young, promising team.
Gar-Field is led by junior Jada Jackson, “a true point guard,” said head coach Michael Myles. Slashing junior forward Elizabeth Eckman is back for her third year as a starter.
Transfer Olivia Hamlin is a versatile sophomore who can play forward or center “and put up 15 unnoticed points.” Junior Andrea Countiss is being counted upon as a rebounder.
“The girls are more determined to compete than in years past,” Myles said. “We are expecting great things from this young team.”
HYLTON BULLDOGS
Coach: Donald Grimes (3rd year)
Expected contributors: Trinity Mizelle, Farrah Abdallah, Amaya Thrash, Kennedy Biggs
Web: HyltonHS.pwcs.edu/our_school/student_activities/athletics
Twitter: @HyltonAthletics
What’s up? Coming off a one-win season last year, Hylton and head coach Donald Grimes are in search of improved execution.
“Success is defined as individual and team effort,” Grimes said. “Playing smart and hard, sprinting the floor, and competing on the defensive.”
Trusting the offense to create shots is another key, Grimes said. For that, he’ll turn to senior shooting guard Trinity Mizelle, who led the Bulldogs in points (nine) and steals (three) per game last year.
Mizelle is an All-Cardinal District second-teamer, as is sophomore guard Amaya Thrash, who also averaged nine points per outing. Thrash’s sister Aaliyah, a freshman, is expected to take on a significant role.
Grimes said he’s looking for offensive contributions from junior guard Farrah Abdallah, and that sophomore Kennedy Biggs is growing into a defensive leader.
POTOMAC PANTHERS
Coach: Shanice Fuller (4th year)
Last season: 5-4 (region quarters)
Expected contributors: Natayvia Lipscomb, Lajayla Lipscomb, Olivia Wright
Web: PotomacAthletics.net
Twitter: @PotomacSports
What’s up? Three freshmen and an incoming transfer will make their impact on the Panthers, said coach Shanice Fuller, joining a triumvirate of established players.
All-district senior guard Natayvia Lipscomb returns, as do juniors Lajayla Lipscomb and Olivia Wright, who “can take us to that next level,” Fuller said.
To help those three run Fuller’s up-tempo style, freshmen Olivea Puller, Trinity Riley and Taylor Allen figure to see minutes on varsity, as should sophomore Tiana Jackson, a transfer from Wakefield.
“We have a new group of girls that are learning Potomac’s style of play,” Fuller said. “Success for us is competing every game!”
WOODBRIDGE VIKINGS
Coach: Mark Hines (1st year)
Last season: 4-6
Expected contributors: Amani Melendez, Mackenzie Burke, Reina Washington, Tytianah Smith
Web: WoodbridgeHS.rschoolteams.com
Twitter: @WSHSGirlsBB
What’s up? High off-season attendance for early-morning workouts has Mark Hines encouraged. He’s in his first year as a head coach after serving on the staff of the Battlefield boys program.
“We have a very diverse group. Several girls that can do multiple things,” Hines said. “Our game will change game-to-game because of this diversity.”
The Vikings are senior-laden, led by captain and all-district point guard Amani Melendez, who averaged 20.4 points per game last season. Senior Mackenzie Burke put in 14 points per contest last year while playing guard and forward.
Incoming junior transfer Tytianah Smith, a 5-foot-10 center, and senior guard Reina Washington, a “top-5 player in the region” according to Hines, will make their impacts.
With precocious freshman guards like Elaine Wilkins and Maya Pitts, the new coach believes his team has state-playoff potential.
“I believe we have the best senior group in the region led by arguably the best player in the region,” Hines said.
