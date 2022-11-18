Colgan’s Hayden Hauser paced a group of seven Prince William County all-state honorees in Saturday’s Class 6 cross country championship at Oatlands Plantation.
Hauser placed fourth in the boys 5,000-meter run, finishing the challenging course in 16 minutes, 14 seconds. Patriot’s Patrick Lowry was close behind in sixth at 16:23.
Other local all-state performers were Hayden Goodman (ninth, 16:32) from Woodbridge, Battlefield’s Manzi Siibo (10th, 16:35) and Woodbridge’s Jaiden Lockhart (12th, 16:41).
The top 15 individuals earned all-state status.
Two girls joined them, led by Elizabeth Gregory of Forest Park, who ran to eighth in 9:26. Joining her in the 13th position was Battlefield’s Hannah Weber at 19:37.
The Patriot boys registered the top local team finish, scoring 130 points to place fourth. Woodbridge claimed seventh with 167 points, and Battlefield (191) was eighth. W.T. Woodson was the champion with 57 points, followed by Oakton (70) and Chantilly (129).
In the girls race, Battlefield led Prince William squads in fifth with 149 points. Forest Park (seventh, 163 points) and Osbourn Park (10th, 232) were other top 10 teams. The girls crown went to West Springfield (51 points) over Langley (59), and West Springfield took third at 80).
