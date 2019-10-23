The Patriot Pioneers’ winning streak extended into the postseason Tuesday with 4-0 victory over Osbourn Park in the semifinals of the Cedar Run District field hockey tournament at home in Nokesville.
That gave them a 16-1 record with 11 consecutive wins and a spot in the district final Thursday against Battlefield, which defeated John Champe 2-1 in double overtime of the semifinals. The Pioneers will enter that championship game winning by an average of 2.9 goals per game with 11 shutouts this season.
Against Osbourn Park, Lauren Gresham scored two goals to increase her program-record total to 28 this season. Morgan Doyle and Claudia Lenahan added one goal apiece.
Colgan volleyball 3, Gar-field 0
The rematch is set for Thursday.
After sharing the Cardinal District regular season championship with losses only to each other, Colgan and Forest Park will face off for the volleyball tournament title Thursday in the final.
The top-seeded Sharks advanced by beating No. 4 Gar-Field 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 in the semifinals at home in Manassas, giving them 27 consecutive victories at home over two seasons with an 18-6 record this fall. The No. 2 Bruins will enter the final with a 21-4 record after defeating No. 3 Woodbridge 3-1 in the semifinals at Potomac High in Dumfries.
Forest Park and Colgan finished as regular season co-champions after each going 11-1 in district play, splitting their two head-to-head matches. But the Sharks had earlier drawn the tiebreaker advantage for the No. 1 seed.
So Colgan will try to win the tournament title for the third consecutive season after beating the Indians in the semifinals with 10 kills by Sydney Thaxton. Kailin Flanagan added eight kills and Jayden Wyatt had five, while Kristin Lough and A.J. Pitts combined for 25 assists.
Vanessa Thompson led the Sharks with 15 digs.
Forest Park volleyball 3, Woodbridge 1
With 12 kills from Zaire Johnson and 30 digs from Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, the Forest Park Bruins beat Woodbridge 3-1 Tuesday during the semifinals of the Cardinal District volleyball tournament at Potomac High in Dumfries.
The 25-14, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21 victory gave second-seeded Forest Park a 21-4 record and a spot in the championship game Thursday against No. 1 Colgan, which has an 18-6 record. That will be a rematch after the Bruins and Sharks split their two regular season meeting and finished as co-champions, each with an 11-1 record.
Forest Park’s Deja Clarke had eight kills Tuesday while Annalee Hunniford had seven kills. Adding six apiece were Gabriella Doering and Courtney Gibbs, while Gibbs had 20 assists & Kaya Amaroso had 15.
Ana Spasic led the Bruins with five aces while Johnson and Doering had two each.
Defensivley, Clarke had four blocks while Spasic had 15 digs. Gibbs added 10 digs and Amaroso had eight.
Colgan field hockey 5, Forest Park 0
Victoria Kennedy scored two goals and assisted two others to give the Colgan Sharks a 10-game winning streak with a 5-0 victory over Forest Park during the semifinals of the Cardinal District field hockey tournament at home in Manassas.
So they advanced to the tournament final for the third consecutive season, and they will enter that title game against Woodbridge on Thursday having outscored opponents 29-0 over their past four games.
Scoring once each against Forest Park were Olivia Damato, Olivia McCafferty and Jessica Brown. Carley Mayers and Alexis Andrews-Thompson added one assist apiece.
