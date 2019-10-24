Only one goal separated Colgan and Woodbridge during each of their regular season field hockey games, with the Sharks narrowly winning those two contests.
So Colgan made sure to create plenty of margin for error during the rematch Thursday en route to winning the Cardinal District tournament championship by beating the Vikings 5-0 in the final at home in Manassas.
“We had two close games with them during the season so we knew we had to come out with intensity and be focused,” Colgan coach Kaitlyn Connolly said. “Once we gained momentum we were able to maintain control of the game.”
During the regular season, the Sharks beat Woodbridge only 2-1 Sept. 26 and 1-0 Sept. 3, but their shutout win Thursday gave them a 34-0 scoring run against all opponents over their past five games. So they should enter the Class 6 Region B tournament with plenty of confidence.
Colgan will face Forest Park in the region's first round Oct. 30 after twice defeating the Bruins 6-0 earlier this fall en route to the Cardinal District regular season title. The Sharks went 10-0 in the district regular season and improved to 16-2 overall Thursday by beating the Vikings, who fell to 9-7.
Against Woodbridge, Colgan’s Jasmine Beckett scored two goals. Adding one goal and one assist apiece were Victoria Kennedy and Paige Padberg.
Jessica Brown also had one goal while Olivia Damato and Carley Mayers had one assist each.
Battlefield field hockey 1, Patriot 0
After losing twice to Patriot during the regular season, the Battlefield Bobcats earned their revenge Thursday by beating the Pioneers 1-0 in overtime to claim the Cedar Run District field hockey tournament championship.
Rocia Gayoso scored the winning goal for the Bobcats in the district final on the road in Nokesville. That ended the Pioneers’ 11-game winning streak, which helped give them the regular season district title.
So Battlefield improved its record to 12-7 while dropping Patriot to 16-2.
Colgan volleyball 3, Forest Park 2
The Colgan Sharks overcame a one-set deficit Thursday to win the Cardinal District tournament championship for the third consecutive volleyball season.
They beat second-seeded Forest Park 3-2 despite falling behind 2-1 during the tournament final in Manassas, where the top-seeded Sharks extended their home winning streak to 28 consecutive matches. Colgan’s 25-20, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9 victory improved the Sharks’ record to 19-6 this season while dropping the Bruins to 21-5.
Two of those Forest Park losses have come at the hand of Colgan, which beat the Bruins 3-0 Sept. 19 before losing to Forest Park 3-1 Oct. 15. So the Bruins and Sharks shared the Cardinal regular season championship with identical 11-1 records.
In the tournament final, Sydney Thaxton led Colgan with 19 kills while Jayden Wyatt had 12 and Kailin Flanagan had 11. So A.J. Pitts and Kristin Lough finished with 53 assists combined.
Defensively, Vanessa Thompson had 24 digs while Flanagan had 18 digs and Thaxton had 10.
So, next, Colgan will host Patriot on Nov. 5 during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament.
Battlefield volleyball 3, John Champe 0
The Battlefield Bobcats won their second consecutive Cedar Run District volleyball tournament championship Thursday by beating John Champe 3-0 at home in Haymarket.
That not only improved their record to 16-2, it extended their winning streak to 13 matches with a 36-0 run in sets since Sept. 19. So Battlefield will soon enter the Class 6 Region B tournament as a top seed after also winning the district regular season title.
"I couldn't be more proud of my girls,” Bobcats coach Abby Mills said. “We have worked so hard to get us to this position and they deserve every bit of it.
“I have never met more hard working and dedicated people in my coaching career,” Mills said, “and I am so lucky to have a team filled with them.”
Julianna Quniterro, Hanna Nelson and Hillarie Adams led Battlefield offensively, Mills said, with Ella Yates and Carsen Carroll anchoring the defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.