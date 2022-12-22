‘IT BREAKS EVERYBODY’S HEART’: Friends mourn former Potomac H.S. basketball star Kyle Honore, hit by a train in North Carolina
Friends and family are rallying to support the Honore family in the wake of the tragic loss …
Former Potomac High boys basketball coach Keith Honore retired in part last year to watch his son Kyle play at Wingate University.
Keith is still finding his way after losing his incredible son in a tragic train accident about five months ago.
“I don’t have any regrets not seeing him as a college basketball player, but what I will miss is seeing what a great man he would become, what a great father and husband he would be. The two things I will miss the most are his smile. He could light up the entire room with his smile,” the elder Honore said, wiping away tears.
“What I am going to miss the most is him starting the sentence with, ‘Hey Dad.’…The part that people don't know about him is what a wonderful, wonderful son he was. You take the jersey off of him, he was even better, you know. As great as he was as a player, he was an even better son. And what we're learning now is he was even better as a friend. I couldn't be prouder of him.”
Things have not gotten easier for the Honore family, Keith said.
“Every day seems like it's getting tougher and tougher, to be honest with you. There’s a term, you know, we used to use that term, WWJD: What would Jesus do?
“I find myself now, thinking, after all the stories we've heard over the last four months, how [Kyle] counseled, ministered to people, even teenagers. The decisions I'm trying to make now are decisions that will honor him, WWKD, What would Kyle do?” Honore said.
“This, this tournament, his mom and I are grateful for the administration [at Potomac]. We're grateful to Coach Mills. He's done a just phenomenal job of honoring [Kyle].”
