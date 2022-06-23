The Spring Jubilee of June 10 and 11 concluded the athletic year for local high schools. Although Prince William County was shut out of team championships this spring, the locals still saw plenty of high-stakes postseason action.
Woodbridge softball won its first regional championship in 27 years, while Osbourn boys soccer won its first region crown in 34 years.
It was a banner year for Battlefield. The Bobcats’ boys track team ran to a second-place finish at the state meet, while Bobcat baseball and softball both earned their way to the state quarterfinals.
Battlefield’s girls and boys lacrosse squads made their respective Class 6 state championship games.
A slew of teams made the state semifinal round, including Colgan baseball, Patriot girls tennis, Patriot boys lacrosse, Patriot girls soccer, Brentsville softball and Brentsville girls soccer.
Individually, Colgan sophomore Matthew Staton won his second straight Class 6 state title in boys tennis, while Patriot’s Maya Bravo won her way to the state semis in girls tennis.
The Prince William Times surveys the top-performing teams of the spring season.
BASEBALL
Mike Colangelo thinks senior pitcher Brandon Cassedy deserves every possible accolade.
“He had a terrific season,” the Colgan coach said, rattling off Cassedy’s stats: 9-1 record, 96 strikeouts in 56 innings, .118 opposing batting average, five earned runs allowed all spring.
Cassedy was named Player of the Year for the Cardinal District and Region 6B.
“He was the best pitcher in the state of Virginia. He was our best guy on the mound. He and [junior] Brett Renfrow were our workhorses.”
Offensively, the Sharks were led by junior Jae’dan Carter and senior Carter Newman, who hit over .400 on the spring.
For the second consecutive year, the Sharks won the Cardinal District and Region 6B championships. Colgan’s piled up a record of 40-3 in the past two seasons.
“They’ve left us in a position to make another run next year,” Colangelo said. “That’s because of the foundation these eight seniors have left us. It’s culture. They showed the junior class how to win.”
The Battlefield Bobcats turned in another solid campaign, going 20-5 and making the Cedar Run title game, losing to eventual state champ Freedom of South Riding.
The Bobcats’ season ended with a 3-0 loss to Colgan in the region semifinals.
It was a season of highlights for Battlefield, which won its spring break tournament, defeated rival Patriot three times, and dealt Freedom one of its two losses. The Bobcats also handed Colgan one of its two defeats.
“We really made our identity at the start of the season that we would be able to be very solid on the mound and solid on the defensive end,” coach Jay Burkhart said.
The Bobcats featured a three-headed pitching monster in seniors Carson Ethridge, Jack Robinson, and Ethan Owen, accounting for 14 combined wins. Ethridge and Robinson combined to go 10-2 with 112 strikeouts on the season, while Owen won all four of his decisions.
Ethridge moves on to play for West Virginia University, while Robinson will pitch for Roanoke College. Up-and-coming freshman lefty Sammy Michel went 5-1, including a no-hitter.
All-region first-team second baseman Grayson Snead led the Bobcats with a .422 average, adding 19 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Catcher JP Williams, bound for George Mason University, hit .338 with 22 RBI.
Junior outfielders Kehler Hamilton and Joey Swekosky made the region’s first team, along with Snead, Estridge, and junior first baseman Cooper Harris. Junior shortstop Carson Cho was picked to the region’s second team.
“Next year should be a lot of experience at key positions,” Burkhart said. “The Bobcats should make a deep run next year.”
SOFTBALL
The Brentsville Tigers are back. They went 17-5, made the state semis and won their first district championship in six years and first regional title in seven seasons.
“Our senior class was 4-17 their freshman year,” coach Mike Post pointed out.
This year, Brentsville opened the campaign with three losses in six games before winning 15 out of 16.
Power-hitting senior catcher Ellie Post repeated as the Region 3B Player of the Year, and was named runner-up for Class 3 Player of the Year. She ended her career with 22 homers, second all-time in Brentsville history.
Second-team all-state sophomore pitcher Tea Cornett went over the 20-win plateau for her career, posting a 15-4 mark in the circle.
Senior outfielder Sierra Tannheiser was picked as an all-region first-teamer for the second time, while junior third baseman Natalie Quinlan was named all-region for the first time and earned first-team all-state honors.
Freshman McKenna Meares earned all-region honors as a flex player.
“Senior leadership with such a young team really was impressive and stood out,” Post said.
At the Class 6 level, a pair of local teams made it to the state quarterfinals. In dramatic fashion, the Woodbridge Vikings (15-6) won the region for the first time since 1995, scoring four runs in the final inning June 3 to knock off Battlefield (21-3).
The Vikings fell 9-8 to Manchester to open states.
Woodbridge was led by the pitching tandem of Jericho Tate and all-region pick Grace Clary, and the hard-hitting duo of catcher Sarah Medellin and outfielder Kylie Barbier. Senior shortstop Reina Washington also earned all-region status.
Battlefield saw its best season in recent memory, as the Bobcats won the Cedar Run District’s regular-season and tournament crowns, and made states.
“Our three seniors led the team to the most successful season in their time at Battlefield,” said coaches Mike Corbin and Courtney Bures, referring to catcher Sage Viar, second baseman Lilly Compton, and outfielder Siann Meadows.
Viar and Compton “had breakout senior seasons with hot bats and stellar defensive play,” the coaches said.
In total, the Bobcats placed 12 players on the all-region or all-district teams, including sophomore pitcher Aiko Conaway, the district’s Player of the Year. Junior third baseman Trinity Gaither was an all-region first-teamer.
“We had a banner year for individual honors with our most decorated team in over a decade,” the coaches said.
BOYS LACROSSE
As expected from a fierce rivalry, the Battlefield Bobcats and Patriot Pioneers fought to an overtime classic in the Class 6 state semifinals June 7, as the Bobcats emerged with a 10-9 victory.
With that, Battlefield (18-4) earned a shot at their first-ever state title. A loss to Madison denied that, but the season’s mark had already been made.
The Bobcats won three of their five meetings with Patriot, including the Cedar Run District championship game. Battlefield put five players on the All-Region 6B list, including senior attacker Austin Nevins, sophomore midfielder Owen George, senior defender and captain Noah Elazar, senior defensive midfielder Braydon Colliver, and junior faceoff specialist Abe Al-Khalili.
The Pioneers (15-5) had their season ended at the hands of their rivals. They’d previously bested Battlefield for the Region 6B title.
Patriot put four on the all-region team, led by Player of the Year Aidan Fairchild, a senior defender. Senior attacker Zach Walsh, junior midfielder Sam Fernandez, and senior goalie Tristan Lenard also earned first-team regional recognition.
GIRLS LACROSSE
With an 18-3 record and the program’s second-ever appearance in the Class 6 state championship game, the Bobcats turned in a historic season.
Senior midfielder Callie Curtis was named Region 6B Player of the Year, while attacker Lucy Shafer, defender Meghan Adams, and sophomore goalie Gracie Lint were chosen as all-region first-teamers.
The high-scoring Bobcats won their first five postseason contests by a combined score of 91-21.
BOYS SOCCER
It was a year to remember for Osbourn, and not just because of the Eagles’ first regional championship in 34 years.
“What this team did for our community in bringing out so many people to our games was just as amazing,” coach Brandon Calandra said. “Our home game atmosphere was like no other school’s and it really helped motivate our boys to play hard every game.”
The Eagles flew to a 17-1-4 mark and a berth in the state quarterfinals.
Noel Sotelo paced Osbourn with 24 goals. Fellow junior Angel Rivas, a defender, was named the team’s MVP.
Senior Daniel Ramirez “helped elevate our attack,” while team captains Brandon Loarte and Cooper Noseworthy controlled the midfield, Calandra said.
“We had a lot of standouts this year,” the coach said.
GIRLS SOCCER
It was a season of milestones for Brentsville. The Tigers set program records for goals scored (135) and goals allowed (8), going undefeated through their first 19 games and making it to the state semifinals.
A 1-0 upset loss to Hidden Valley doesn’t negate the team’s achievements, coach Sonny Barrickman indicated.
“Every player on the team scored,” he noted.
Senior captain Madison Fitzpatrick earned Region 3B Player of the Year honors, using speed and footwork to rack up 36 goals and 17 assists. Sophomore Peyton McGovern tallied 19 goals and 17 assists in earning first-team all-region status.
Freshman keeper Haley Garber allowed just eight goals all season, amassing 10 of the Tigers’ 14 clean sheets. She also chipped in with two goals.
Senior captains Carly O’Leary and Emma Thompson led the defense, flanked by sophomores Madilyn Rolander and Savannah Vonderhaar. Senior captain midfielder Taylor McGovern returned from injury to deliver six goals and six assists.
Playmaking midfielder Valentina Nardone authored 12 goals and 16 assists, while senior corner-kick specialist Hannah Case was second-team all-region.
Brentsville led Class 3 in wins with 19, including notable comeback victories against Maggie Walker and Meridian.
At the Class 6 level, Patriot went 15-5-3 and made it to the state semis, falling to eventual champ Yorktown. Battlefield finished at 12-6 and made it to the state quarterfinals.
BOYS TENNIS
Colgan’s super sophomore Matthew Staton collected his second individual state championship in as many years, waltzing through the tournament in straight sets.
Staton and Rebhi Villasmil Rodriguez teamed up to make the state final in the Class 6 doubles tourney.
Battlefield made states as a team, bowing out to Cosby in the quarterfinals.
GIRLS TENNIS
Led by Region 6B individual champion Maya Bravo, the Patriot girls tennis team went 23-1 and made it to the state semifinal round, falling 5-4 to Cosby.
Bravo made the state semifinals as an individual, while the tandem of Bravo and Iben Bravo made the state semis in doubles.
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
Battlefield followed up its 2021 state championship with a runner-up finish in 2022. The Bobcats ran up 51.83 points, 15.17 behind first-place South Lakes.
Senior Austin Gallant won the individual title for the discus and took third in the shot put, while senior Brian DiBassinga placed second in the triple jump.
As a runner, Gallant placed in the top 50 nationally with his first-place run of 47.26 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
The quartet of Gallant, Winston Broiles, Cohen McNabb, and Austin Rice won the 1,600-meter relay by more than two seconds.
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK
Battlefield placed eighth with 29 points, while Osbourn Park and Freedom were ninth and tenth with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Hilton finished 17th with 16.5 points, and Patriot tied for 22nd with 12 points.
Gainesville came in 31st with six points and Colgan had three points for 35th place.
Freedom sophomore Jada Hatcher ran to silvers in the girls 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
