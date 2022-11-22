Freedom High School quarterback Tristan Evans continued his record-breaking season as the Eagles (12-0) flew into Saturday’s Class 6 Region B championship game against Patriot.
Freedom doubled up John Champe 70-35 in the region semifinals as Evans completed 18 of 21 passes for 370 yards and seven touchdowns. With 52 touchdown passes Evans owns the Prince William County single-season record, topping the 45 by former Freedom quarterback Quest Powell in 2019.
The prolific Freedom offense also saw sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. Run 19 times for 224 yards and two TDs. Overton now has 2,040 rushing yards this season.
Freedom blew open a tight 14-14 game with a gigantic second quarter to lead 49-21 at halftime.
Patriot handles Colonial Forge in other region semi
Quarterback Sam Fernandez threw two touchdown passes and ran for two as host Patriot defeated Colonial Forge 49-21 in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
The Pioneers scored 28 straight points after the game was tied 14-14.
