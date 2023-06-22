When Brentsville’s Peyton McGovern rolled in a breathtaking goal in the 60th minute of the Class 3 girls soccer state championship game to break a scoreless tie, head coach Scott Kerns couldn’t help but stare at the clock.
About 20 minutes were left to achieve the greatest feeling in high school sports: a state title.
“Those are anxious moments in a 1-0 game,” Kerns said. “You're just sitting there in your head saying, ‘Blow it, blow it, blow it,’because you're waiting for the referee to blow that final whistle.”
Glory soon came for Brentsville. Surviving 1-0 against Lafayette on June 10 at Riverbend High, the Tigers had won their first girls soccer state title in 20 years.
“The program has just been knocking on the door for so long. I think it speaks a lot to the kids and just having a little bit of the ability to kind of overcome some of those disappointments and reach the highest pinnacle in the state,” said Kerns.
Since Brentsville last won in 2003, they’ve come close to returning to the mountaintop several times. From 2017-19, the Tigers played in three straight state finals, but lost to Western Albemarle all three years. After missing out on the state tournament in 2021, they fell to Hidden Valley 1-0 in the semifinals last season.
But in Kerns’ first season at the helm, the Tigers finally got over the hump.
Said the first-year coach, “The main source of my pride is just the kids. They were so focused and dialed in for this year. They just never really seemed to panic or hit a moment where there was too much stress for them to handle, even in those biggest moments of the year.”
With the win, Brentsville (21-1) completes one of the finest seasons in program history. After defeating Meridian 2-0 to win their second consecutive Class 3 Region B title, the Tigers edged York 2-1 in the quarters, then Charlottesville 2-0 in the semis to advance to their fourth state title game in the last seven years.
All three of their state games were tight, but Kerns said their triumphs over York and Charlottesville were never in doubt.
“Comfortable is probably the wrong word in that situation because you are talking about state games and stressful games and games with a lot of anxiety in them, but I think we were kind of settled into the game a lot better in those first two,” he said.
While it took Brentsville an hour to break through offensively against the reining Class 3 state champions Lafayette, the Tigers back line kept them in control all game long.
Giving up just eight goals in 23 games, Brentsville’s defense has been spectacular all season, and against Lafayette, it was no different. Led by juniors Savanah Vonderhaar and Madilyn Rolader in the middle and sophomore Reese Natysin and freshmen Kyla Kaczmarczyk on the outside, the Rams struggled to push the ball into their offensive third and rarely put a shot on goal.
“They're great communicators. They do a really good job of staying organized. It's kind of weird to say about a player, but they're boring.They're steady, they don't make mistakes,” said Kerns.
Neither team was able to create many scoring opportunities in the first half, but Brentsville was able to keep Lafayette on the back foot more consistently. Early in the second half, that started to pay off.
On their best chance to date, the Tigers came within inches of breaking the tie on a corner kick in the 53rd minute. Standing alone on the back post, McGovern received a perfectly placed ball and headed it across the goal, past the Rams’ goalkeeper. Unfortunately for the Tigers, McGovern headed it directly towards a Lafayette defender standing along the goal line, who booted the ball away at the last second.
Seven minutes later, McGovern wouldn’t be denied.
Receiving the ball just over midfield, the junior made one cut to the left to split a pair of defenders, then turned on the jets. Dribbling faster than most could run without the ball at their feet, McGovern blew by the next closest Ram and fired a shot the second she stepped into the box.
With four defenders closing in on her from all sides, she made one last cut to the left to create space then smoothly rolled the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net, breaking the tie and giving Brentsville the 1-0 lead.
Kerns was mesmerized by McGovern’s game-changing run. “I've watched the replay probably 100 times. She beat eight kids. It took 10 seconds, and it was 40 yards with the ball on her foot. It was just a special moment.”
For those that have watched Brentsville play all year, the goal came as no surprise. Leading the Tigers with 31 goals and 16 assists, McGovern has been nothing short of spectacular this season.
A few days after the final, the University of Arkansas recruit was named the Class 3 Player of the year.
While McGovern has traditionally been a pass first player, she took on more goal scoring responsibilities this season, and the midfielder delivered. “This year, the way our team was constituted, we needed her to take on more of a scoring role and be a little bit more dynamic,” Kerns said. “She's comfortable in that role of being selfish with the ball and a little more aggressive going to the goal.”
Over the final 20 minutes, Brentsville’s defense remained strong, and the Tigers closed out their 1-0 state championship win.
As soon as the clock hit zero, the celebrations were on. “I let out a pretty loud scream,” said Kerns.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.