Brentsville Girls Soccer State Finals

Brentsville girls soccer defeated Lafayette 1-0 on June 10 at Riverside High in Fredericksburg to claim their first state title since 2003.
Peyton McGovern Brentsville Girls Soccer

Junior Peyton McGovern scored Brentsville’s only goal in the 60th minute to clinch the Tigers’ 1-0 win in the Class 3 state finals.
Valentina Nardone Brentsville Girls Soccer

Junior Valentina Nardone was a key midfielder for the Tigers all season, scoring 11 goals and tallying 14 assists.
Aubrey Earman Brentsville Girls Soccer

Freshman Aubrey Earman picked up the assist on Brentsville’s lone goal in their 1-0 state championship win.
