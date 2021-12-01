You have permission to edit this article.
Brentsville senior running back Bryce Jackson’s breakaway TD propels Tigers

  • Updated
  • 0
Brentsville District High School beats Meridian Bryce Jackson 2021 boys football

An amazing touchdown by Bryce Jackson (No. 2) helped Brentsville District High School (11-2) down Meridian High School 13-7 for the Class 3 Region B title, setting up Saturday’s state semifinal at Phoebus (11-2).

 Coy Ferrell

With six seconds left in a tense Class 3 Region B football final, sophomore quarterback Caleb Alexander winged a short pass to senior running back Bryce Jackson.

Jackson was a long way from the end zone with not much time left in a showdown game against Meridian in Falls Church.

Jackson caught it, cut twice to the right and once to the left to evade pursuers, and outraced the rest to the end zone for a 51-yard score as the Tigers pulled off a shocker, 13-7.

A pile of jubilant Tigers amassed on their rivals’ field.

“I would describe it as a wild moment,” head coach Loren White said. “You’re there just watching it all unfold and all you see is the referee put up his hands for the touchdown.”

The Tigers’ season is dedicated to Ryland Harris, a Brentsville student-athlete who succumbed to brain cancer in September. The season continues into the state semis versus Phoebus.

“We need to come out doing exactly what has gotten us to this game,” said White, whose roster features 11 first-team and seven second-team All-Northwestern District picks. “Stay true to ourselves and we will be just fine.”

