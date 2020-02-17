With six individual champions Saturday, the Bretnsville Tigers finished as the Class 3 Region B wresting runner-up at Independence High in Ashburn.
Skyline narrowly beat Brentsville for the team title, 314-306.5, while Manassas Park placed fifth with 106.5 points, but the Tigers still advanced all 14 of their wrestlers to the state tournament, giving them a legitimate chance to win the Class 3 title. Skyline won seven region championships but had only 13 state qualifiers.
For Brentsville, Foster Cardinale tied for a region-high 28 points with 27.5 from John Carayiannis and 26 each from Yuri Smaltz, Kosei Cuyler and Tate Lang, while Collin Brady amassed 25. They each won individual state championships, while Manassas Park had six state qualifiers thanks to their top four finishes in the region.
Cardinale won the 120 title for Brentsville by beating Skyline's Josh Domino with a pin in 1 minute, 53 seconds, while Carayiannis won the 132 class with a 1:44 pin against the Hawks' Brandon Ahlemann. Brady added a 9-0 win over the Cougars' Jeffrey Valencia-Portillo in the 145 final while Smaltz won the 170 championship by beating Skyline's Dustin Gue 10-3.
Kosei Cuyler also placed first by beating Warren County's Ty Boyles 7-0 in the 182 final while Tate Lang won the 195 title by defeating the Hawks' Chris Moin 3-1. Adding runner-up finishes for Brentsville were Jackson Stroud (106 pounds), Jackson Schnetzler (138) and Tyler Nix (285), while Luis Romero placed third (113) along with Will Johnson (126) and Stephen Detweiler (160). And finishing fourth were Mathew Basala (152) and Nick Griffin (220).
For Manassas Park, Mohammad Farooqui (113) and Jeffrey Valencia-Portillo (145) each took second while Jose Alvarez-Portillo (152) and Juan Alvarez-Portillo (195) each placed third. Adding fourth-place finishes were Jose Clavel-Molina (106) and Brandon Argueta-Batres (126).
