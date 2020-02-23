John Carayiannis ended his streak of state runner-up finishes Saturday to end his high school wrestling career as a Class 3 champion.
He defeated Christiansburg's Garrett Kuchan 7-4 in the 132-pound final of the state meet to win the title after he placed second each of the past three seasons. Carayiannis was the 132 runner-up as a junior, the 120 runner-up as a sophomore and the 113 runner-up as a freshman.
On Saturday at the Salem Civic Center, he led Brentsville with 26.5 team points as the Tigers amassed 151 points to finish fourth while Manassas Park took 24th with 17 points.
Kosei Cuyler also advanced to the finals Saturday, finishing as the 182 runner-up. Adding third-place finishes were Foster Cardinale at 120, Collin Brady at 145 and Yuri Smaltz at 170, while Jackson Stroud took fourth at 106 and Tyler Nix placed sixth at 285.
Brentsville swimmers claim 4 state medals
Ben Huffman set a Brentsville swim record Saturday during the Class 3 state meet Friday at SwimRVA in Richmond.
He swam the boys 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 43.09 seconds to place third and help the Tigers finish 10th in the team standings with 90 points while Western Albemarle won with 391 and Manassas Park finished 27th with eight. Albemarle also won the girls championship with 257.5 while Brentsville took 25th with eight.
Huffman also placed third in the 500 free in 4:37.64 with a pair of seventh-place relay finishes. He joined Ben Badillo, Ricardo Casillas and Jack Cataneo to swim the 200 free in 1:32.20 while Cataneo, Casillas, Brett Forseth and Huffman swam the 400 free in 3:26.21.
Also advancing to the finals but claiming medals were Cataneo (10th, 50 free, 22.43; 14th, 100 free, 50.58), Brayden Wence (11th, 100 free, 49.33; 15th, 100 backstroke, 58.22), and the girls 200 free relay team of Leila Post, Emmary Banachoski, Isabel Bae and Charlotte Pizzillo (13th, 1:46.41).
