The growth of high school girls golf in Virginia was evident at a girls-only competition at Stonewall Golf Club on Aug. 15.
Forty girls competed with Ashika Vuradi of Independence High shooting 70 to win the event, followed by Alisha Gupta of Stone Bridge, who shot 73. Taylor Davis of Salem High near Roanoke and Keya Naik of Independence each shot 75, with Davis capturing third based on a scorecard tiebreaker.
Brentsville’s Addison Butler shot 80 to tie for eighth place.
Head coaches from the University of Virginia, James Madison, Bridgewater, Virginia Wesleyan and Shepherd came, walking and riding carts with prospective players.
Brentsville golf coach Gina Butler was the architect of the event.
“I am super proud of the girlsinvitational. It was a vision that I had for many years and finally seeing those golfers come together and play in a high school invitational was really cool,” said Butler, whose daughters Barrett and Addison have shined for the Tigers.
“My mission was to inspire girls, create community and grow connections with each other while inviting college coaches to have an opportunity to watch great golf with the girls all together. It was a fantastic event and I think it will grow each year,” Butler said.
Butler said teaching pro Erika Larkin spoke about opportunities in golf and inspired the girls to keep playing. Sarah Kim of Iron Bow Technologies in Herndon also spoke.
“I hope to see this tournament grow in the years to come and I hope to see other opportunities like this around the state,” Butler said.
Tigers golf update
The reclassification of Kettle Run from Class 4 to Class 3 has altered the power structure in the Class 3 Northwestern District.
Kettle Run, which won the previous six Class 4 district titles, is the new power, with Brentsville second.
“So far, we have finished in second place in most quad matches and tournaments. We have had individuals finish strong in matches but continue to get stronger as a team,” Butler said.
