Brentsville High senior Addison Butler shot 80 to tie for eighth place at a recent girls-only high school golf invitational organized by her mom Gina, who is the Tigers’ golf coach and a Brentsville health and physical education teacher.
Forty girls participated in a girls-only golf tournament Aug. 15 at Stonewall Golf Club. College coaches attended, including the University of Virginia’s Ria Scott.
