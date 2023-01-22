Keyla Delaney is enjoying her new job as Brentsville High girls basketball coach.
What’s not to like? The Tigers won their first seven games and are 11-3, tied atop the Class 3 Northwestern District as they approach the regular season stretch run.
Delaney has a strong squad that is filling up the stat sheet and winning games. Their only losses have come to Class 6 schools.
“I think that we’re tapping into what I’ve been saying about playing fast, pushing it in transition. But really it starts with getting stops on the defensive end. And I think that we did a good job of that especially in those first seven games,” Delaney said.
With three appearances in the Class 3 tournament in the last four years, the Tigers expect to return and make a run at the state title.
Delaney, 30, is a former Brentsville star point guard who is succeeding her father, Eugene Baltimore, as coach.
As a player, she became the third female to reach 1,000 points as a Tiger and played college basketball at NCAA Division III Eastern Mennonite University, graduating in 2014.
Delaney began her coaching career in 2014 as an assistant girls basketball coach at Battlefield before joining her father as an assistant at Brentsville three years ago.
Delaney teaches special education at Centreville High.
The Tigers are led by their all-around senior superstar Alden Yergey, who has signed with Siena College, an NCAA Division I program in Loudonville, N.Y., and a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
As a junior, Yergey averaged 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.4 steals and was named first team all-Class 3.
The 5-foot-9 point guard is described as a complete player with the ability to pass, defend, and score at all levels with a work ethic comparable to the likes of WNBA players.
In 12 games this season, Yergey, who has been bothered by a foot injury, is averaging 19.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.0 steals per game.
“She’s a very good basketball player. In my opinion, the best female basketball player in the state of Virginia, as far as public schools go,” Delaney said.
The Tigers’ other starting guards include senior Cara Vollmer and sophomore Brooke Lynn Miller. Vollmer, averaging 10.3 points per game, has developed into one of Brentsville’s best scorers, while Miller is described as the team’s most athletic guard and a great defender who is frequently tasked with shutting down the opponent’s best scorer.
Junior forward Liz Rice and senior center Emily Spittle round out the starting lineup while senior Dakota Garber, sophomore Savannah Price, and freshmen Natalie Marvin and Payton Brown all contribute off the bench.
After starting the season with two wins against Fauquier County schools Kettle Run and Liberty, Brentsville picked up a 68-28 win over James Monroe in a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals.
“I could truly say that in every aspect of that game we played well. Defensively, we were getting stops, pressuring the ball, creating turnovers. And on offense we had multiple players, I mean really all the way down our roster, knocking down shots, being aggressive,” Delaney said of the defining victory.
The Tigers then won their next four games to improve to 7-0 going into a three-game tournament at Colgan High.
Brentsville dropped the first two games of the tournament in narrow losses to Class 6 programs West Potomac 70-60 and Colonial Forge 39-37 before picking up a 42-38 win in their final game against W.T. Woodson, another Class 6 school.
Delaney was disappointed in the losses, but Tigers’ fans had to be encouraged to see their Class 3 program compete with Virginia’s largest programs.
“I think that it was a humbling loss in that we needed it so that we know going forward that anybody can be beaten on any given night,” Delaney said.
Playing without Yergey, the Tigers dropped their third game of year against Class 6 power Gainesville, 47-14, as Delaney chose to rest the star senior right before the district season commenced.
Brentsville has responded well, winning their last three games, including their first district win of the year over Skyline, 53-31.
With eight games remaining, Brentsville only plays district opponents from here on out, making the last month of the season the most crucial in determining who advances to the regional playoffs.
“I think the importance is focusing on us and getting better each and every day because our best us isn’t compara teams,” Delaney said. “When we’re average anybody can beat us. But our best us, which we’ve shown here and there this season, is tough (to beat).”
Having made the Class 3 state tournament in three of the last four seasons, Delaney loves their chances at making another run.
“If we can stay healthy and we can continue to improve… I believe that we have a really good chance at making it to the state tournament this year,” Delaney said. “I’m very confident.”
