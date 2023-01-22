g basketball_Brentsville vs Liberty-12_BDHS Alden Yergey_20230109.jpg

Brentsville District High senior point guard Alden Yergey is “the best female basketball player in the state of Virginia for public schools,” says coach Keyla Delaney. Yergey has signed with NCAA D-1 Siena College.

 Coy Ferrell
Brentsville vs Liberty-4_BDHS Cara Vollmer_20230109.jpg

Five-foot-7 senior Cara Vollmer is another lethal scoring guard who helped the Tigers make the Class 3 quarterfinals last year. 
