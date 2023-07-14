In two seasons at the helm of the Brentsville District High football program, Loren White has led the Tigers to two consecutive Class 3 state semifinal appearances.
The Tigers’ rise into state contender status is helping the program’s participation numbers grow, an important factor in sustaining postseason success.
“It's just increased the interest for more of the athletes within the school to come out and be a part of the program, and also at the same time get a lot more interest for people to consider attending Brentsville as a school,” said White, whose Tigers have seen key players transfer in from Colgan and other programs.
The Tigers went 12-2 last year and 11-3 in 2021, winning the Class 3 Region B title before falling to Hampton Phoebus in the state semifinals both years.
With four weeks remaining until their first preseason scrimmages on Aug. 10, White is laying the groundwork for a third consecutive trip to states.
The offseason program began in the weight room back in January where the Tigers lifted three days a week. They participated in seven-on-seven scrimmages against local Class 6 schools Gainesville, Forest Park, Colgan and Woodbridge in March.
“I like to get them against higher level teams so we can see if we can hang with a higher level team like the 6A schools that we're surrounded about. Then when it comes to playing the teams on our schedule, our non-conference games, which is 4A, then we know our expectations of where we can be and can continue to rise for what we've been doing season to season,” said White.
The Tigers have run light practices out on the football field this summer.
“Within the last month of school, we've been able to get some days outside on the field,” White said. “This offseason, summer season, we've been lifting and at the same time going out and starting the process to get some fundamental skills down.”
White said that he is especially excited to have many of his important skill position players returning, including dual threat quarterback Caleb Alexander, high-scoring running back Nico Orlando and linebacker Langston White. Their familiarity with him and the program should allow them to have big time seasons this fall.
He also mentioned the offensive and defensive lines will include many new faces that have been working hard and getting stronger over the summer.
Brentsville opens on the road against Sherando on Aug. 25, the first of four non-conference games in a row against Class 4 Northwestern District schools. White praised activities director Seth Cameron for building a competitive schedule that will help the Tigers prepare for the playoffs.
“Our AD (gave us) a chance to get more teams out there, not only just great teams and great programs, but teams that can help us with power points,” said White.
Former Class 4 schools Kettle Run and Fauquier, who moved down to Class 3 after VHSL reclassification, have joined the district and could make life tougher for the Tigers. In what could be a season-ending showdown for the district title, Brentsville concludes its 10-game slate on Nov. 3 at Kettle Run, the reigning Class 4 runner-up.
“Their programs have always been tough, and now even more that they're in the district, so it's an even more valuable game to us,” White said. “It's going to be an exciting welcome to the district from that point, but we still know we got to handle our stuff.”
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.