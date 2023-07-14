Nico Orlando Brentsville Football Summer Update

PHOTO BY COY FERRELL 

Senior running back Nico Orlando and the Brentsville Tigers had one of finest seasons in school history last year, winning a school-record 12 games and falling to Phoebus 58-14 in the Class 3 state semifinals. The Tigers face a new challenge in 2023 with Kettle Run moving down into the Class 3 Northwestern District.
