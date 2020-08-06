Brentsville District High School now has the youngest boys basketball coach in the Northwestern District.
He also probably leads district coaches in facial hair.
Last week Chris Lewis, 27, was named Tigers’ new boys hoops coach, replacing Evan Greening. Lewis spent the last two years as Osbourn Park High School's JV girls basketball coach and was at Brentsville for two years as the assistant JV boys basketball coach from 2016-18.
This is the second time Lewis applied for the Tigers’ job. He tried in 2018, when Al Ford -- for whom Lewis played at Battlefield -- stepped down. Now Lewis will coach kids he guided three and four years ago as freshman and eighth graders.
“I kept those relationships. Now those kids are juniors and seniors,” he said.
A former Battlefield High player, Lewis runs a training and skills business out of K Sports Complex in Manassas and coaches AAU basketball.
He also sports a blooming beard, which makes you remember him.
“I get good feedback on it. Right now it’s pretty groomed, so it’s only a couple inches long. But when I let it go it’s been pretty crazy before,” said Lewis about his foliage.
Lewis says his beard has come a long way since college. “I always wanted to grow it out, but I never could until recently,” he said. “If it didn’t work out, I figured I’d look like I was 15 again,” he joked.
The Manassas resident has a go-getter attitude, which he’ll need right now. Brentsville was 4-19 last season and 0-12 in the Northwestern District. They were 1-18 in 2018-19.
“The biggest problem I saw at Brentsville was that the feeder schools did not have middle school sports. We had to fast track players to the varsity level in three years,” Lewis said, noting Brentsville often lacks players with club or AAU experience.
Lewis knows about perseverance. He graduated from Battlefield High in 2011, where he came off the bench as a 6-foot-1 shooting guard. He said shooting was his only skill, but he got better and was able to walk on and letter for three years at Fairmont (W.Va.) State, a powerhouse in NCAA Division II.
Although he played limited minutes, he kept learning.
“When I got there, I just wanted to play college basketball, but the coach challenged me. He said, ‘What’s your purpose?’ I thought about it. I came to the conclusion that I want to impact as many as I can in basketball,” he said.
Lewis had success at OP in his last job, going 29-4 with the girls JV. He praised girls varsity coach Chrissy Kelly.
“She opened my eyes about how a coach is supposed to be. It’s not just team and basketball, but how to be a good person. That all connects to winning,” Lewis said.
Despite the pandemic, Lewis is hoping basketball commences in December. “I’m ready to get going, but we kind of have to wait and see how it plays out,” Lewis said.
Lewis is familiar with his upperclassmen and confident the Tigers can win games.
“I kept relationships with the boys. I think there are a lot of pieces there that can be put to use in the right system. Before that happens, we need to set the foundation. Getting the kids better and teaching them the game,” said Lewis.
