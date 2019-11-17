With their biggest blowout in playoff history Friday, the Freedom Eagles earned a spot in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region B football tournament.
The top-seeded Eagles beat No. 8 John Champe 60-6 in the quarterfinals at home in Woodbridge to remain undefeated at 11-0 and advance to play No. 5 Massaponax. Freedom also improved to 6-5 all-time in the playoffs, winning by more than 36 points for the first time.
The Eagles also scored more than 59 points for the fourth consecutive week this season. In fact, they have outscored opponents by an incredible 46.7 points per game in 2019.
Against Champe, quarterback Quest Powell threw for more than three touchdowns in a game for the seventh time, finishing with four and 257 yards on 14-for-21 passing. So he has 50 touchdowns and only four interceptions after throwing one Friday.
Umari Hatcher caught five of those passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns while adding one touchdown on four catches each were Jalen Hamlin (45 yards) and Jason Hawkins (50). Running back J.T. Edwards contributed 141 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while Nijhere Johnson scored a touchdown on a kickoff return.
Brentsville football 32, George Mason 21
The Brentsville Tigers have eight wins in a football season for only the second time since 1998 thanks to a 32-21 victory over George Mason during the quarterfinals of the Class 3 Region B tournament Friday at home in Nokesville.
That win also boosted their postseason record to 5-4 since 2007 with a win in four of the past five seasons as second-seeded Brentsville advanced to play No. 2 James Monroe in the semifinals. So the Tigers also improved to 8-3 this fall with six consecutive victories while ending the season for No. 6 George Mason, which lost to the Tigers for the second week in a row.
After helping Brentsville beat the Mustangs 34-21 in their regular season finale Nov. 8, Guy Hayes ran for three touchdowns and 124 yards in the rematch Friday on 15 carries. So he reached the 1,000-yard milestone this season (1,032) with 16 touchdowns.
Brady Hoad added 118 yards on 11 carries while Kyler Cornwell had 48 yards and one touchdown on seven carries with a six-yard touchdown run by Yuri Smaltz. Hayes also had 53 yards on 4-for-6 passing to four different receivers, led by Smaltz's 27-yard reception.
So Brentsville won despite going 0-for-2 on two-point conversions and 1-for-2 on extra-point kicks.
Colonial Forge football 40, Gar-Field 0
The Gar-Field Indians' best football season in eight years ended Friday with a 40-0 loss to Colonial Forge in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament on the road in Stafford.
The-sixth seeded Indians won more than three games in a season for the first time since going 9-3 in 2011, when Gar-Field last earned a playoff berth. But No. 3 Forge ended the Indians’ 2019 run and knocked their postseason record to 2-9 since 1998.
