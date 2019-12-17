Ben Huffman had a hand in winning four events Saturday and helped Brentsville’s boys finish third in the team standings of the Holiday Hundreds Invitational at the Prince William Aquatic Center in Mananas.
The Tigers’ score of 142 placed them behind winner George Mason (196) with Manassas Park fourth (134), while Brentsville’s girls took fourth (116.5) behind winner Sherando (317) with Manassas Park ninth (39).
Huffman won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.74 seconds and 100 backstroke in 56.75 while helping the 200 medley relay team of Ricky Casillas, Brett Forseth and Jack Cataneo win in 1 minute, 49.64 seconds. Huffman also joined Cataneo, Ben Badillo and Casillas to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.16.
For Brentsville’s girls, Emmary Banachoski, Alexandra Thorpe, Leila Post and Charlotte Pizzillo finished third in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:51.93. Post, Cassie Rozman, Pizzillo and Emmary Banachoski also placed fourth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:07.64.
Brayden Wence, meanwhile, led Manassas Park with a hand in three top-five finishes. He took second in the 100 free in 50.17 and third in the 100 back in 57.83 while joining Ben Petsopoulos, Jesse Dunn and Ryan Schubert to place fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.36.
Dunn also took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.88 while Joey Bleim finished fourth in the 100 breast in 1:08.13.
