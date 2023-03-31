Brian Knight has built a baseball program at Brentsville High that consistently produces winning ball clubs, and he believes this year will be no different.
Knight started coaching the JV team at Brentsville in 1996 before becoming the varsity head coach in 2003. After leaving in 2011 for Patriot High, he returned to coach the varsity squad again in 2017.
Since he’s returned, Brentsville has become a mainstay in the playoffs, making several deep postseason runs. The Tigers advanced to the Class 3 state semifinals in 2018 and 2019 and have come up one game short of making the state tournament the last two seasons.
“We can be competitive with anybody we play against. We can be competitive, and that's all we want. We want to be able to compete and do our best,” said Knight, whose squad fell to Northwestern District rival Meridian 5-1 in last year’s Class 3 Region B semifinals.
As they look to make their return to the state playoffs, Brentsville has started the season strong winning two of their first three games, all against bigger programs.
They blanked Class 4 Kettle Run 9-0 on opening night and later dominated Class 4 Fauquier 13-2 but took a 3-2 loss to Class 6 Woodbridge in between.
“We're just trying to refine our pitching staff, just trying to be a little bit more consistent on strikes,” Knight said. “We're getting better at that with each game.”
The Tigers are returning a majority of last season’s squad, with the experienced 16-man roster containing six seniors, seven juniors and three sophomores.
The pitching rotation, which Knight believes will be one of the team’s biggest strengths, is highlighted by seniors Brayden Hutchison and Coleson Russell. With both sporting good fastballs, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Hutchison will mix in changeups and curveballs, while Russell likes to throw a slider.
“We have all of our pitching coming back, so that should be a strength for us. We're going to rely on them a lot,” Knight said.
Juniors Charlie Monfort and Connor Lyle round out the rotation. Monfort throws three pitches, fastballs, curveballs and sliders, while Lyle sticks to fastballs and changeups.
Behind the plate, the Tigers have sophomore Jonathan Hand, an Old Dominion University verbal commit, who typically bats leadoff.
Batting second is another sophomore, shortstop David Moffett, who is also expected to pitch out of the bullpen.
The middle of the order contains Wyatt Dye, Hutchison, Jonathan Daly and Donovan Boles. Dye, a junior, and Boles, a senior, will share time playing third base with the other remaining in the lineup as the designated hitter. Daly, another senior, will play first base.
Junior Owen Winters will play second base most days but will shift to shortstop when Moffett takes the mount; senior Zachary Courtney will come in to play second then.
In the outfield, Knight has several different options to choose from at each position.
Monfort and Lyle will share time in left field when they’re not pitching, junior Lucas Johnson and senior Patrick Jacob will rotate in center, and junior Austin Harris and sophomore Jeffrey Cook will split duties in right.
“I've been lucky to have kids that were dedicated, wanted to win, just wanted to get better. They enjoy playing with each other,” Knight said.
While the lineup has put lots of runs on the board so far, there is plenty of room for improvement.
In their loss to Woodbridge, the Tigers struggled to pick up the clutch hit, something that has become a focal point for Knight.
“With the Woodbridge game, we left too many guys on base. We did some good things, we just couldn't get the key hit,” Knight said. “We're going to need to hit with runners in scoring position. We're going to need to do a better job of that.”
As the season progresses, Knight is confident that his team will round into shape and become a major threat within the region.
“We have to make sure that we win the games that we're supposed to win, and that we are at least competitive with the games against bigger schools. And we should be able to win,” he said.
Knight believes the Tigers will have a great chance to get back to the state tournament.
“You got to work ahead. You've got to try to throw strikes early and let your defense play. Pitchers got to have confidence in the defense,” Knight said. “And if we do that, if we do our jobs, we should win several games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.