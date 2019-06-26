B_PHS_BLax_22_Nick_Capannelli_12.JPG

Patriot's Nick Capannelli (12) made the Class 6 all-state second team as a midfielder.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Ethan Robertson, Oakton, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Aaron Solomon, Madison

FIRST TEAM

ATTACK

Kevin McDaid, Oakton, Sr.

Declan Connolly, Robinson, Sr.

Jackson Phillips, South County, Sr.

Eric Swagerty, Robinson, Jr.

Patrick Ruffalo, James Madison, Jr.

MIDFIELD

Ben Robertson, Fairfax, Sr.

John Hollingsworth, James Madison, Sr.

Matt Martin, Westfield, Jr.

Stevie Jones, South Lakes, Sr.

Christian Yost, Woodson, Sr.

DEFENSE

Ethan Robertson, Oakton, Sr.

Kevin Lyons, James Madison, Sr.

Dodson Piotrowski, South Lakes, Sr.

Tyler Phillips, South County, Sr.

Calvin Miller, Robinson, Sr.

GOALIE

Anthony Merida, Colonial Forge, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

ATTACK

B_BHS_BLac_Ian_Dinga_048_21.jpg

Battlefield's Ian Dinga (21) made the Class 6 all-state second team as an attackman.

Tyler Howard, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Carson Hoffman, Woodson, Jr.

Michael Leone, James Madison, Jr.

Ian Dinga, Battlefield, Jr.

Aristotle Stamos, West Potomac, Jr.

MIDFIELD

Thomas Ballou, West Springfield, Sr.

Aaron Ward, Clover Hill, Sr.

Sam Sharps, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Nick Capanelli, Patriot, Jr.

Zack Sands, Robinson, Jr.

DEFENSE

Omar Diallo, Hayfield, Sr.

Spence Perry, Forest Park, Sr.

Ben Wyant, Robinson, Sr.

Jacob Stamm, Cosby, Sr.

Daniel Morris, Chantilly, Jr.

GOALIE

Matt Sall, South County, Jr.

