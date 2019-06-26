TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Ethan Robertson, Oakton, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Aaron Solomon, Madison
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Kevin McDaid, Oakton, Sr.
Declan Connolly, Robinson, Sr.
Jackson Phillips, South County, Sr.
Eric Swagerty, Robinson, Jr.
Patrick Ruffalo, James Madison, Jr.
MIDFIELD
Ben Robertson, Fairfax, Sr.
John Hollingsworth, James Madison, Sr.
Matt Martin, Westfield, Jr.
Stevie Jones, South Lakes, Sr.
Christian Yost, Woodson, Sr.
DEFENSE
Ethan Robertson, Oakton, Sr.
Kevin Lyons, James Madison, Sr.
Dodson Piotrowski, South Lakes, Sr.
Tyler Phillips, South County, Sr.
Calvin Miller, Robinson, Sr.
GOALIE
Anthony Merida, Colonial Forge, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Tyler Howard, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Carson Hoffman, Woodson, Jr.
Michael Leone, James Madison, Jr.
Ian Dinga, Battlefield, Jr.
Aristotle Stamos, West Potomac, Jr.
MIDFIELD
Thomas Ballou, West Springfield, Sr.
Aaron Ward, Clover Hill, Sr.
Sam Sharps, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Nick Capanelli, Patriot, Jr.
Zack Sands, Robinson, Jr.
DEFENSE
Omar Diallo, Hayfield, Sr.
Spence Perry, Forest Park, Sr.
Ben Wyant, Robinson, Sr.
Jacob Stamm, Cosby, Sr.
Daniel Morris, Chantilly, Jr.
GOALIE
Matt Sall, South County, Jr.
