TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris, Potomac, Jr.
- Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers, Patriot
FIRST TEAM
Nate Arrington, Hylton, Jr.
Zack Blue, Patriot, Sr.
Trevor Bounds, Battlefield, Sr.
Tyrell Harris, Potomac, Jr.
Kyle Honore, Potomac, So.
Ta’zir Smith, Colgan, Jr.
Dorian Staples, Massaponax, Sr.
Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Arkese Claiborne, Massaponax, Sr.
Kenneth Clark, Forest Park, Jr.
Michael Cooper, Woodbridge, So.
Shane Feden, Woodbridge, Jr.
Adric Howe, Colgan, Sr.
Jalen Jasper, John Champe, Jr.
Jordan Radford, Battlefield, Sr.
Tyler Savage, John Champe, Sr.
