B_Colgan_BBask_4336_Tazir_Smith_5_Hylton_BBask_Nate_Arrington_14.jpg

Colgan's Ta'zir Smith (5) and Hylton's Nate Arrington (14) each made the Class 6B all-region first team.
P_OP_BBask_11_Zack_Blue_1.JPG

Patriot's Zack Blue made the Class 6B all-region first team.

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris, Potomac, Jr.
  • Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers, Patriot

FIRST TEAM

Nate Arrington, Hylton, Jr.

Zack Blue, Patriot, Sr.

Trevor Bounds, Battlefield, Sr.

B_Pot_BBask_3516_Kyle_Honore.JPG

Potomac's Kyle Honore made the Class 6B all-region first team.

Tyrell Harris, Potomac, Jr.

Kyle Honore, Potomac, So.

Ta’zir Smith, Colgan, Jr.

Dorian Staples, Massaponax, Sr.

Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Arkese Claiborne, Massaponax, Sr.

Kenneth Clark, Forest Park, Jr.

B_OP_BBask_6402_Ethan_Wilson_1.jpg

Osbourn Park's Ethan Wilson made the Class 6B all-region first team.

Michael Cooper, Woodbridge, So.

Shane Feden, Woodbridge, Jr.

Adric Howe, Colgan, Sr.

Jalen Jasper, John Champe, Jr.

Jordan Radford, Battlefield, Sr.

Tyler Savage, John Champe, Sr.

B_Colgan_BBask_0506_Adric_Howe_0.jpg

Colgan's Adric Howe made the Class 6B all-region second team.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.