TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park, Sr.
- Co-Coach of the Year: Walter Webb, John Champe
- Co-Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers, Patriot
FIRST TEAM
Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park, Sr.
Zack Blue, Patriot, Sr.
Trevor Bounds, Battlefield, Sr.
Jalen Jasper, John Champe, Jr.
James Jasper, John Champe, Jr.
Tyler Savage, John Champe, Sr.
Jordan Radford, Battlefield, Sr.
Manny Ojo, Osbourn, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Trey Nelson, Patriot, Jr.
Jackson Ford, Patriot, Sr.
Rahim Woni, Osbourn Park, Jr.
Jaden McKenzie, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Michael Goree, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Carter Svenson, Battlefield, Sr.
Darrel Johnson, Patriot, So.
Ishmael Carter, John Champe, Jr.
