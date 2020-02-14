TOP HONORS

B_BHS_BBask_011_Jordan_Radford_0.JPG

Battlefield's Jordan Radford made the Cedar Run all-district first team.
  • Player of the Year: Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park, Sr.
  • Co-Coach of the Year: Walter Webb, John Champe
  • Co-Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers, Patriot
B_PHS_BBask_BBask_15_Darrel_Johnson_13_Jackson_Ford_11.JPG

Patriot's Darrel Johnson (center) and Jackson Ford (right) each made the Cedar Run all-district second team.

FIRST TEAM

Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park, Sr.

Zack Blue, Patriot, Sr.

Trevor Bounds, Battlefield, Sr.

B_SJ_BBask_16_Jaden_Mckenzie_12.JPG

Stonewall Jackson's Jaden Mckenzie made the Cedar Run all-district second team.

Jalen Jasper, John Champe, Jr.

James Jasper, John Champe, Jr.

Tyler Savage, John Champe, Sr.

Jordan Radford, Battlefield, Sr.

Manny Ojo, Osbourn, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Trey Nelson, Patriot, Jr.

Jackson Ford, Patriot, Sr.

Rahim Woni, Osbourn Park, Jr.

Jaden McKenzie, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Michael Goree, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Carter Svenson, Battlefield, Sr.

Darrel Johnson, Patriot, So.

Ishmael Carter, John Champe, Jr.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.