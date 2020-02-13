B_Colgan_BBask_9450_Tazir_Smith_5.jpg

Colgan's Tazir Smith made the Cardinal all-district first team.
B_Pot_BBask_3649_Tyrell_Harris_14_Wood_BBask_Michael_Cooper_4.JPG

Potomac's Tyrell Harris, right, was named the Cardinal District Player of the Year while Woodbridge's Michael Cooper, left, made the first team.

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris, Potomac
  • Coach of the Year: Courtney Coffer, Woodbridge

FIRST TEAM

Tyrell Harris, Potomac forward, Jr.

Kyle Honore, Potomac guard, Jr.

B_Hylton_BBask_3707_Nathan_Arrington_14.jpg

Hylton's Nathan Arrington, right, made the Cardinal all-district first team.

Nate Arrington, Hylton guard, Jr.

Tazir Smith, Colgan, guard, Jr.

Shane Feden, Woodbridge guard, Jr.

Kenneth Clark, Forest Park guard, Jr.

Adric Howe, Colgan guard, Sr.

B_Colgan_BBask_9811_Adric_Howe_0.jpg

Colgan's Adric Howe made the Cardinal all-district first team.

Michael Cooper, Woodbridge guard, So.

SECOND TEAM

Cory Wilson, Gar-Field guard, Sr.

Justice Dixon, Freedom guard, Jr.

Anthony Jackson, Potomac guard, Jr.

Greg Maddux-Velez, Hylton forward, Sr.

Manny White, Potomac guard, Sr.

Kevin Johnson, Forest Park guard, Sr.

Tyler Smith, Forest Park guard, Jr.

Kyle Bond, Forest Park center, Sr.

