TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris, Potomac
- Coach of the Year: Courtney Coffer, Woodbridge
FIRST TEAM
Tyrell Harris, Potomac forward, Jr.
Kyle Honore, Potomac guard, Jr.
Nate Arrington, Hylton guard, Jr.
Tazir Smith, Colgan, guard, Jr.
Shane Feden, Woodbridge guard, Jr.
Kenneth Clark, Forest Park guard, Jr.
Adric Howe, Colgan guard, Sr.
Michael Cooper, Woodbridge guard, So.
SECOND TEAM
Cory Wilson, Gar-Field guard, Sr.
Justice Dixon, Freedom guard, Jr.
Anthony Jackson, Potomac guard, Jr.
Greg Maddux-Velez, Hylton forward, Sr.
Manny White, Potomac guard, Sr.
Kevin Johnson, Forest Park guard, Sr.
Tyler Smith, Forest Park guard, Jr.
Kyle Bond, Forest Park center, Sr.
