Cordia Hirschy Osbourn Park Softball

Osbourn Park catcher Cordia Hirschy (above) had the winning hit in Tuesday’s tense 3-2 win over Woodbridge in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. With the win, OP (19-3) moved on to Thursday’s region championship game and secured a berth in the Class 6 quarterfinals on June 6.
Osbourn Park Softball Field

Playing at home on a gorgeous night in Manassas, Samantha Borrayo (pitching) and the Yellow Jackets outdueled Woodbridge 3-2 in a do-or-die region semifinal on Tuesday.
