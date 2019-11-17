Outside hitters Emma Morris and Julianna Quintero combined for 21 kills, 20 digs and four blocks Friday to help give the Battlefield Bobcats their first state victory in volleyball history.
During their only state match in the program’s 15-year history, the Bobcats beat Ocean Lakes 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament to advance to play Floyd Kellam, which will host a semifinal game Tuesday.
“Making it this far in the playoffs is an absolute dream,” Battlefield’s second-year coach Abby Mills said. “My girls have been playing incredible and really coming together as a team.”
Battlefield will enter the state semifinals with a 20-2 record, including a 17-match winning streak that features victories in 46 of the Bobcats’ past 47 sets. A semifinal victory would send the Bobcats to the state final Friday at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center against either W.T. Woodson or Washington-Liberty.
“We started out a little but rocky, but I think the nerves of these girls playing in their first state game is gone,” Mills said of the quarterfinals. “My girls … gain the confidence from their teammates to know that they are deserving of this opportunity and can do anything they put their mind to.”
Against Ocean Lakes, Morris led Battlefield with 11 kills with 10 from Quintero, seven from Merom Arthur, six from Hillarie Adams and four from Hanna Nelson. So setter Kat Jenks finished with 29 assists, as well as one of the Bobcats’ nine aces.
Jenks also had nine digs with 12 from Carsen Carroll, 11 from Morris, 10 from Ella Yates and nine from Quintero. Carroll added five aces while Nelson led Battlefield’s defense with four blocks. Adding two blocks each were Adams and Arthur, while Morris had three.
