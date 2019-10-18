The Battlefield Bobcats won the Cedar Run District regular season championship Thursday by defeating Osbourn Park’s volleyball team 3-0 on the road in Manassas.
They finished 9-1 in the district to claim the title for the first time since 2016 and earn the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Cedar Run tournament, which they won last season, as well as a Class 6 Region B berth.
“It’s definitely a big advantage going into regionals,” outside hitter Emma Morris said earlier this month. “I think that will help our mindset and our confidence.”
Battlefield edged John Champe in the district standings with the Knights finishing 8-2 after splitting a pair of matches against the Bobcats. Battlefield also finished the regular season 14-2 overall with 10 consecutive victories and a 30-set winning streak.
“It’s a great thing,” Morris said earlier this month about the streak, “but I also think we’re trying to stay humble and not think of it too much.”
Patriot field hockey 1, John Champe 0
With an overtime goal from freshman Camille Daniel, the Patriot Pioneers finished the regular season undefeated in Cedar Run District play by beating John Champe’s field hockey team 1-0 on the road in Aldie.
Their 10-0 record in district play also gave them their best overall record in program history at 15-1.
Patriot also recorded its 10th shutout of the season with senior goalie Alexa Smith making eight saves.
