Battlefield to duel defending champ Oscar Smith in Class 6 semis; thrilling last-second win leads Brentsville over Meridian

This Saturday, it’s Prince William County versus the 757 area code in the state high school football semifinals.
Riding the high of a last-second win to claim the Class 3 Region B title, the Brentsville Tigers (11-2) head to Hampton to take on Phoebus (12-1) in Darling Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
At the same time, across the water in Chesapeake, unbeaten Battlefield (13-0) goes against defending Class 6A champ Oscar Smith (11-1).
Both led by first-year head coaches, the Bobcats and Tigers have already claimed regional crowns. Brentsville hadn’t won regions and made the state semis since 2016; Battlefield’s last region title and final-four appearance was in 2011.
Even though he’s in his first year at Battlefield, Greg Hatfield is a veteran head coach who’s led three previous schools into the VHSL playoffs, including eight times while he helmed Eastern View.
So he knew the challenge presented by Freedom in the Region B final.
“They have set the standard for a long time in this region,” Hatfield said. “We know you have to play a great game to be able to compete with them.”
The Bobcats got a total team effort in grinding out a 24-7 win over the Eagles and their potent offense. Hatfield said his team – with 11 first-team and five second-team All-Cedar Run honorees – played better as the game went on.
Up next are the Oscar Smith Tigers, coming off a 58-6 trouncing of Western Branch in their Region A title game.
“We have to play our game,” Hatfield said. “Oscar Smith is a great team, and they have an incredible high school football environment down there. We just have to stay focused on our team and play one play at a time.”
