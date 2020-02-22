Despite swimming as only a freshman, Battlefield’s Camille Spink set a pair of records during the Class 6 state meet to lead a Prince William County contingent that amassed 30 medals with five individual champions Saturday at the George Mason University Aquatic Center, after the diving events were held Friday at the Oak Marr RECenter.
She had a hand in winning four medals and was the only freshman to win an individual event during the meet, with Patriot's Landon Gentry as one of two sophomore champions. Colgan’s Aris Runnels and Stonewall Jackson’s Catherine Purnell also won races, while Battlefield logged the county’s highest team finish by placing fourth in the girls standings with 161 points and fourth in the boys standings with 147.
James Madison won the girls team title (250 points) with Patriot seventh (97), Stonewall 18th (47), Colgan 20th (37), Osbourn Park 26th (16), Forest Park 31st (12) and Woodbridge 32nd (nine). Woodson won the boys competition (245) with Patriot 10th (91), Woodbridge 14th (50), Forest Park 22nd (35) and Colgan 33rd (10).
The GMU pool served many swimmers well Saturday with new records set in nine Class 6 events, including Spink’s two. She won the girls 100-yard freestyle in 49.18 seconds and the 200 free in 1:46.18. Spink also joined Jamie Cornwell, Emma Hannam and Sophia Heilen to place third in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.30 while Spink, Cornwell, Heilen and Katherine Diatchenko combined to finish fourth in the 400 free relay in 3:30.91.
Diatchenko added sixth-place finishes in the 500 free (5:03.82) and in 200 individual medley (2:08.17), while Henry Radzikowski led Battlefield’s boys as the runner-up in the 500 free (4:30.74) and 200 free (1:39.69). Eric Liao took third in the 100 breaststroke (56.60) and in the 400 free relay (3:07.97) with Chino Vera, Emmett Hannam and Radzikowski. That same foursome took seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:36.49) while Vera placed eighth in the 100 free (48.50).
For Colgan, Runnels won the girls 100 backstroke in 54.16 and finished fourth in the boys 100 butterfly (55.50), while Patriot amassed eight medals with Gentry winning the boys 100 fly (48.75), placing second in the 200 IM (1:50.84) and taking fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:34.75) with Zack Rowe, Jordan Evans and Josh Hochard. Stephen Gilbert added a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM.
For Patriot’s girls, Abigail Daniel was the 100 fly runner-up (54.92), took third in the 200 IM (2:01.67) and placed seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:47.46) with Delaney Palenscar, Sienna Golembiewski and Emily Haugen. Golembiewski also finished seventh in the 100 fly (56.41).
For Stonewall, Catherine Purnell won the girls 500 free in 4:52.31 and placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:02.09) with Alysaa Martel taking eighth in the 500 free (5:07.99). Mitchell Meyer led Woodbridge with a runner-up finish in the boys 100 free (45.44) while placing seventh in the 100 back (51.96), with Josh Davis taking seventh in the 500 free (4:42.94).
For Forest Park, Michael Jiang finished fourth in the boys 200 IM (1:52.85) while Lindsay Juhlin placed seventh in the 100 breast (1:05.84).
