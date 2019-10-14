Bryce Corbett finished as the Class 6 state runner-up Monday at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Mosley.
He shot a 3-under-par round of 69 to help the Battlefield Bobcats place fifth in the team standings with a 308. They finished behind champion Langley (286) while Patriot placed eighth (352).
Battlefield’s Cameron Cho and Jack Walsh each shot 79 to tie for 26th, while Luke Sheakley rounded out its team score with an 81 to tie for 33rd. For Patriot, Caden Biendl shot an 80 to place 32nd, with an 89 from Mikaela Mertz (tied for 49th), a 91 from Evan Song (51st) and a 92 from Stephen Cobb (52nd). Colgan’s Thomas Cantrell also shot a round of 92.
Corbett fell only two strokes short of winning the individual championship for the second consecutive season. He also shot a 69 at the 2018 state meet, which won the title, but this season Yorktown’s Benjamin Newfield shot a four-under 68.
Corbett shot 32 on the front nine Monday with a 37 on the back. He amassed six birdies and nine pars with bogey on three holes.
Cho had four birdies while Walsh and Sheakley had one each. Biendl shot par on 12 holes for Patriot.
