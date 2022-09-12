The high school golf season goes by quickly. Invitationals began in early August and the district tournaments will be held later in September.
The teams at Battlefield and Potomac are among those honing their swings for the upcoming postseason.
Battlefield
Although the Bobcats are a senior-dominated group, coach Brian Hill says they have something to prove.
“I am definitely confident in their abilities but to be honest this is their first year to show what they are made of,” Hill said. “The team in years past has been stacked, so for all of the seniors this will be their first experience playing in the postseason.”
The senior fivesome of Will Sear, Zach Gruninger, Jason Cerretani, Colby Burnett, and Kylie Podratsky lead Battlefield into a district mini tournament Sept. 15 before the Cedar Run championship on Sept. 20.
“The fact that we are playing the district tournament at Piedmont Golf Club, Battlefield’s home course, does provide a certain level of comfort,” the coach said. “However, it is still a course that cannot be taken lightly regardless of how many times you have played it.”
Potomac
Defending individual Cardinal District champ Caleb Dolan is at it again. He shot a 40 over nine holes Sept. 1, turning in the best round in a dual match against Hylton, Colgan, and Unity Reed.
Teammates Josh Farmer shot 54 and Mason Bagshaw shot 61 as the Panthers finished second to Colgan in the match.
Coach Nick Perelli looks for scores to improve as the postseason approaches. The Cardinal District tournament is set for Sept. 27 at Forest Greens Golf Club, with the Region 6B tournament following on Oct. 3 at Old Hickory Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.