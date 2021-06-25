You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Battlefield H.S. Bobcats boys' lacrosse eliminates Cosby 6-4, will play at home for state title Friday

  • 0

 

David Suthers could tell his Battlefield boys lacrosse team had a certain extra “energy” on the charter bus down to Midlothian.

“That was a cool, big deal for us. State semifinal game, so a lot of energy and excitement because of the situation,” said the Bobcats’ coach, noting it was the first time his team had really traveled this season.

Playing in the Class 6 semifinal on the road at Cosby, the Bobcats (12-1) went up by three after one period and held the lead all game in winning 6-4.

Stefan Granados scored a pair of goals, while fellow attackman Jake Davis had a goal and an assist. Midfielder Austin Nevins put in two goals with one assist, and midfielder Owen George tallied the Bobcats’ other goal.

Next up is Friday’s state final against Yorktown.The game will be played in Haymarket at 7 p.m.

Tickets can only be purchased online for Friday’s state championship, with phones needed to redeem them at the gate.

Neither Battlefield nor Yorktown has won a state title. Suthers said he feels the Cosby win was good preparation for the final.

“Because of the ground being so wet (from pregame rain), we couldn’t really run and use our space like we’d wanted to, so we weren’t able to possess the ball as much as we like,” Suthers said. “So we had to play a good amount of defense, and they were held to four goals.”

“We were not able to play as fast as we like to play,” said Suthers, in his first season as head coach though a Battlefield assistant since 2010. 

“Cosby played very well, started fighting back,” Suthers said. He assessed the sides were nearly equal in picking up ground balls, usually a Battlefield advantage. “Their goalie made a bunch of saves, too.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters