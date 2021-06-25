Battlefield H.S. Bobcats boys' lacrosse eliminates Cosby 6-4, will play at home for state title Friday

David Suthers could tell his Battlefield boys lacrosse team had a certain extra “energy” on the charter bus down to Midlothian.
“That was a cool, big deal for us. State semifinal game, so a lot of energy and excitement because of the situation,” said the Bobcats’ coach, noting it was the first time his team had really traveled this season.
Playing in the Class 6 semifinal on the road at Cosby, the Bobcats (12-1) went up by three after one period and held the lead all game in winning 6-4.
Stefan Granados scored a pair of goals, while fellow attackman Jake Davis had a goal and an assist. Midfielder Austin Nevins put in two goals with one assist, and midfielder Owen George tallied the Bobcats’ other goal.
Next up is Friday’s state final against Yorktown.The game will be played in Haymarket at 7 p.m.
Tickets can only be purchased online for Friday’s state championship, with phones needed to redeem them at the gate.
Neither Battlefield nor Yorktown has won a state title. Suthers said he feels the Cosby win was good preparation for the final.
“Because of the ground being so wet (from pregame rain), we couldn’t really run and use our space like we’d wanted to, so we weren’t able to possess the ball as much as we like,” Suthers said. “So we had to play a good amount of defense, and they were held to four goals.”
“We were not able to play as fast as we like to play,” said Suthers, in his first season as head coach though a Battlefield assistant since 2010.
“Cosby played very well, started fighting back,” Suthers said. He assessed the sides were nearly equal in picking up ground balls, usually a Battlefield advantage. “Their goalie made a bunch of saves, too.”
