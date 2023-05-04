There’s nothing left to prove in district play for the high-powered Battlefield High girls lacrosse team, which is 10-1 and 6-0 in the Cedar Run District.
“I think what we're doing now is great, and when we prepare for the postseason, I think we still have to elevate our game,” coach Mary Kugler said. “So, we work hard. We don't take anything lightly. We prepare for every game as if it's a tough game.”
The Bobcats, who have one district game left, have won five of their six league games by double digits and expect to be the No. 1 seed in the district playoffs ahead of John Champe (4-1), Patriot (4-2) and Freedom (South Riding) (4-3).
Coming off a trip to the Class 6 state finals, Battlefield has proved last year’s run was no fluke. They finished 18-3 and fell to Yorktown 18-8 in the Bobcats’ first state championship game appearance.
After losing a large and impactful senior class, the Bobcats look a lot different this year, yet they’ve found the same results.
Said Kugler, “When I met with the girls in the beginning of the season, I said ‘Coming off last year's season was amazing. We had a great season, but this is a whole new season. Play your game. Don't worry about what happened last year. Don't compare yourself to last year's team.Do the exact same thing as those girls did last year, but do it your way,’” Kugler said.
Battlefield’s dynamic offense averages over 16 goals a game. It’s a patient and organized style that has dissected every defense that’s tried to slow them.
“We want them to kind of get settled into an offense and feel what the defense is going to do,” Kugler said. “It's very important for them to kind of figure out the defense first before they run into their offense.”
Leading the offense is an attack group made up of senior Grace Patane, juniors Caileigh McQuillan and Kyra Moran and sophomore Kendra Harris. McQuillan is described as a smart player with great situational awareness and passing ability, while Harris leads the Bobcats with 41 goals.
“Kendra is extremely dynamic. She can shoot like nobody's business. I mean, her stick skills are out of this world, and she can just find the back of the net in many different situations,” said Kugler.
The Bobcats start another lethal scorer in the midfield in senior Erin Sweeney. Sweeney is the second on the team in goals with 31.She’s joined in the midfield junior Natalie Moul and sophomore Averie Cage.
Defensively, Kugler starts senior Livvy Sunderland, junior Addie Curtis, and sophomores Madison Bayliff and Emma Bullock with junior Gracie Lint and sophomore Amanda Gelfound rotating in the net.
“Last year I had seven different girls with over 20 goals for the season, so we had a lot of weapons last year and I think that benefited us because it was hard to defend us because you never knew who was going. And we have that again this year. I think this year we have a lot of different girls who can score,” Kugler said.
Early in the season, Kugler scheduled non-district games against defending state champ Yorktown and three Fairfax County powers to test her squad against elite programs.
First, Battlefield got their revenge with an 18-5 win over Yorktown on March 20, then narrowly fell to Robinson 16-15 on March 25. On March 29 and 31, they beat W. T. Woodson 7-5 and Falls Church 21-3 before later defeating Centreville 13-9 on April 22.
“I just told the girls, ‘You can do this, work hard. This schedule I put together for you is going to show how far we can make it. We're not a very respected team coming from Prince William County,’” Kugler said.
“Those were really exciting times for us because it showed that we put in the work. We worked hard, and we were able to beat those Fairfax teams.”
Battlefield has been even more dominant in district play with their closest win a 13-8 triumph over second place John Champe on April 27.
With their final game of the season against Patriot on Thursday, Battlefield feels the postseason approaching.
“The girls, they want it, and they have to want it. It can't come from me. They have to want to succeed. I can encourage them, but it's their game,” Kugler said.
“As long as they keep wanting it, we'll keep working hard, and I really believe that we could make it and we could get to that state game again.”
The VHSL state semis are June 6-7 and final June 10.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
